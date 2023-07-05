Sports_wkusb042822-4.jpg
Western Kentucky first baseman Maddie Bowlds celebrates after getting Alabama second baseman Megan Bloodworth out at first base in WKU's 3-1 win over No. 5 Alabama at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. 

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky softball coach Amy Tudor announced Wednesday that former all-conference first baseman and graduate assistant Maddie Bowlds has been added full-time to the 2024 coaching staff as an assistant coach.