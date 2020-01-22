Western Kentucky announced the hiring of Brooks LeCompte as the school's head cross country and assistant track and field coach on Wednesday.
LeCompte most recently served as the assistant cross country/track and field coach at UNC Wilmington before joining the Hilltoppers.
Before joining the Seahawks’ staff in December 2018, LeCompte served as an assistant cross country coach at Elon during the 2017-18 school year. While at Elon, LeCompte was responsible for directing the middle and long distance athletes for the Phoenix as well as assisting the staff with daily operations and recruiting efforts.
Prior to his time at Elon, LeCompte served as a volunteer assistant cross country/track and field coach at LSU under two-time U.S. Olympian Khadevis Robinson. In his lone year with the Tigers, LeCompte played a key role in helping Robinson pilot LSU to a number of school records and several marks on the program’s top-10 all-time performance lists.
LeCompte helped guide the LSU women’s indoor distance medley relay team to a school-record time of 10:57 in a meet at Notre Dame, which ranked fourth nationally in 2017. He also saw the men’s DMR team break the school record with a time of 9:31.
Prior to LSU, LeCompte also had coaching stints at UL-Lafayette and St. Louis Catholic High School.
A Lake Charles, La., native, LeCompte received his bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance from McNeese State in 2008, where he also competed in track & field and cross country.
WKU will be in action this weekend in Huntington, W.Va., for the Thundering Herd Invitational.
