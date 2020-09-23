Western Kentucky's defense has struggled to slow Louisville and Liberty in its 0-2 start, but the staff knows the offense needs to improve as well.
That starts early in drives.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton has stressed the need for the team to improve on first down in its current bye week to help find a rhythm offensively and to put itself in better position to have success later in drives.
"I thought we took too many negative yards on first down, put us behind the chains. That's on me. That's not on (offensive coordinator Bryan) Ellis. I thought his overall game plan was excellent," Helton said Monday in his weekly Zoom news conference. "We didn't execute those plays for whatever reason, and then we had negative yardage.
"As a coach, you've got to go back and say 'What gives your team the best chance?' That's what bye weeks and off weeks are all about. We'll try to give ourselves the best opportunity. If we can stay in front of the chains, I think we'll be OK."
WKU scored three times in its season-opening 35-21 loss to Louisville, but two of those touchdowns were set up by special teams plays from Omari Alexander that gave the Hilltoppers the ball at the Louisville 1- and 4-yard lines. Its other scoring drive started at the Louisville 37.
WKU lost or failed to gain a yard on the first play in three of its six first-half possessions against the Cardinals – one started at the Louisville 1 and the other was the last play of the half – and the Hilltoppers started the second half with a 5-yard loss.
The Hilltoppers put together three drives that ended in touchdowns and one with a field goal from Brayden Narveson that showed some progress Saturday against Liberty, but other possessions WKU struggled. The drives that ended in points were 11 plays and 47 yards, eight plays and 88 yards, seven plays and 79 yards, and nine plays and 87 yards. Two of those drives WKU had to overcome negative yards on the first play.
Of WKU's six other possessions, only one saw the offense with more than four plays, and that one was aided by a Liberty personal foul on a 1-yard rush from Gaej Walker.
"We've got to find a way to score more points. We don't need to make it harder than it is," Ellis said Tuesday. "When we have success early in drives, when we move the ball on first and second down, we've gone down and scored and we've looked like a good offense.
"You've got four or five drives in a game that just, for whatever reason, haven't gone our way. That's on me to get it fixed. That's the frustrating part of it – you look so good at times, you look like you're starting to find your rhythm, then you come out in the first two drives of the first half and you do what we did."
WKU's first two drives in Saturday's loss totaled negative 3 yards. The Hilltoppers averaged 3.2 yards on first down plays in the game, but nine of their 24 first down plays went for no gain or negative plays, and another five went for no more than 2 yards (not including yardage from Liberty penalties on two plays).
WKU averaged just 1.3 yards on the first play of its possessions against the Flames (not including the yardage from one Liberty penalty), with four plays going for negative yards and another for no gain. The Hilltoppers failed to pick up a first down on five of their 10 possessions – one started with just 39 seconds before halftime, however.
"I think a lot goes into it. You've got to call the right play, we've got to give us a chance, and then execution," Ellis said. "A couple times we run a couple read plays where the quarterback's got to read a certain guy and we did the wrong thing. We've got to get that stuff right when we do those things, but if we can't execute it, we've got to make sure we are doing things that we can execute."
Ellis said WKU hasn't struggled offensively because of the play of quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, though, and said he believes he gave the Hilltoppers a chance to win Saturday. Pigrome was 18-of-25 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns, including one that made it a 6-point game with 3:04 remaining, but WKU's defense was unable to get the ball back for the offense for a go-ahead opportunity. He was 10-of-23 for 129 yards and a touchdown in his first game with WKU, and has yet to throw an interception.
Pigrome also led the team Saturday with 62 yards on 14 carries and has a team-high 130 yards rushing on 31 attempts. Four running backs have combined for 87 yards on 32 carries.
"I felt like last week we ran the ball laterally a couple times and gave up yardage – I mean, lose 4 or 5 yards – and so when we did run a little more vertical, we got positive yardage," Helton said. "I think that goes back to my original statement when you're saying, 'Hey, we're going to run the ball first or second down, you need to be getting positive yardage.' Even if it's just a 1 or 2 yard run, that's OK, but you've got to be getting positive yardage."
WKU's average possession time is 26:14 to its opponents' 33:46, and it has converted only 7-of-22 third-down opportunities because of failure to gain meaningful yardage early in drives.
"I think back to all our third downs – we had a lot of third-and-10-plus, and more than that – third-and-16, third-and-14, third-and-17," Helton said. "We've got to get back to, if it's going to be third down offensively, it's third-and-3, it's third-and-5 – those manageable downs.
"I felt like coach Ellis had a really good third-down plan when he had an opportunity to be third-and-manageable. It's really hard when it's third-and-extra-long to try and convert."
The Hilltoppers don't feel as if they're far off, however. The coaching staff and players boasted an improved offense throughout camp, and its potential has shown at times. Its next opportunity will be Oct. 3 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., against a Middle Tennessee team that has allowed 89 points in its 0-2 start.
"I think we have a stacked offense, we just have to kind of connect the final puzzle (piece)," offensive lineman Mason Brooks said Tuesday. "We're right there. It doesn't feel like when we're out there that we're just lost. We're right on the cusp. I think this bye week came at a great time for us offensively to just kind of get that rolling, get the ball moving, kind of get those shots going."
