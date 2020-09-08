Bryan Ellis tells Western Kentucky’s offensive line every day during stretch that the offense goes as they go.
The Hilltoppers’ offensive coordinator has also been issuing a challenge to the experienced group as it heads into Saturday’s season opener at Louisville, after falling to the Cardinals 38-21 last season.
“I’m never going to blame a game on a kid – it’s never one kid’s fault – but we struggled in the Louisville game last year because of how we played in two spots on the O-line,” Ellis said Aug. 20, less than a week into fall camp. “I don’t want to call them out individually, but two of our guys on the O-line didn’t play really well and it caused us to get beat.
“I’ve really challenged them to say, ‘Hey, this year we’ve got to go play those same guys again Week 1, right? Are you going to step up and we get a different result, or are we going to do the same thing and get the same result?’ ”
It’s an experienced group returning outside of the right tackle position, where WKU looks to replace Miles Pate. The rest of the group consists of redshirt junior left tackle Cole Spencer, left guard Tyler Witt, center Seth Joest and right guard Jordan Meredith. The three interior linemen are all redshirt seniors, and the four started the team’s final 11 games together last season.
“We’ve got the three interior guys that are all seniors, and I’ll be honest – not that I want to, but if I got in a fight and I got to take three guys with me, those three individuals are my first three picks of, ‘Hey, man, we’re going to fight,’ because I probably won’t have to fight because I’ve got those three with me,” Ellis said. “They’re some tough kids, they work hard at it, they love playing the game and those are our leaders.”
WKU struggled to run the ball last season against Louisville, accumulating only 43 yards on 23 carries. The Hilltoppers were tackled for a loss seven times, including a 9-yard sack. The only game WKU was tackled for a loss more was in the 30-14 win over Charlotte on Oct. 19, when that number was 11. Louisville’s Amonte Caban forced WKU quarterback Steven Duncan to fumble, and Rodjay Burns recovered and took it 30 yards for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half.
“We just need to clean up the little things,” Spencer said Tuesday. “Last year I thought the little things are what got us in that game – just twist pass offs, and we had that fumble, and other than that I thought we were fine. A couple small details we need to clean up.”
WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after last year’s loss to Louisville that the Cardinals “just overpowered us” but said Monday he thought his offensive line was a solid and dependable group because of the amount of football they’ve played together.
“The game is won and lost in the trenches, as they say, and so our offensive line has to do a great job of establishing a good line of scrimmage so we get a solid run game and hold up in pass protection and give our quarterback an opportunity to make throws down the field, and vice versa for their offensive line against our D-line,” Helton said Monday.
Ellis said Aug. 29 after the team’s first fall scrimmage that the line was a little handsy and needed to do a better job in the run game, but with an experienced group, he was confident it would work those things out after getting reps, since the team has had limited time to prepare due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year we had a great general idea of what to do, but each play we’re breaking down even more and we’re honing in on the small things to ensure that we have everything right,” Joest said after the scrimmage. “I think that’ll make a big difference. Of course, hope to have very little penalties again this year. That’s a big goal of ours.”
WKU has two players vying for the right tackle spot – redshirt sophomore Gunner Britton and junior Mason Brooks. Ellis said he expects both to play Saturday. Spencer said adding a new piece won’t be difficult with the reps they’ve had in camp, and that the two “love to get after it, they’re both very smart and, at the end of the day, they just want to win.”
The Hilltoppers went 8-2 following last year’s loss to Louisville. The most obvious change offensively was at quarterback – going from Duncan to Ty Storey – but Ellis credits a lot of the offense’s success later in the season with the experienced group up front.
“That O-line, man, that’s the difference in playing seven-on-seven and real football, is when the big men show up. We were able to be successful offensively at times in games because of how good our O-line played. For those guys to be tied together the way they are, it’s a huge testament to (offensive line) coach (Mike) Goff and the way they play,” Ellis said Aug. 20. “ ... I think, as the year went on, we got so much better up front that I’m really, really excited to watch them this year.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.