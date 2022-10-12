Sports_wkufootball082822-6.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed looks to pass during an Aug. 27 game against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium. 

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky will be challenged Saturday with a Middle Tennessee defense that’s gotten to opposing quarterbacks more than any other team in Conference USA.

– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.