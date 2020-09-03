Tyrrell "Piggy T" Pigrome impressed coaches and teammates through the first two weeks of practice with his skill set and maturity and was rewarded with the starting quarterback position, head coach Tyson Helton announced publicly Wednesday.
Now, the graduate transfer from Maryland is focused on mastering the offense and finding chemistry with new teammates ahead of the Sept. 12 season opener at Louisville, and he said it's going well.
"It was a good feeling, but still just got to take care of business next weekend like every week after that," Pigrome said Thursday in a Zoom conference with reporters. "It's a good feeling, but we've got to keep working, keep balling, keep progressing every week."
WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said mastering the offense is important for Pigrome with the differences between WKU's offense and the offense he ran at Maryland, where he accumulated 2,407 total yards in 34 games, including seven starts, for the Terrapins. Ellis said Thursday the Hilltoppers were on about practice number five installing the game plan for Louisville.
Pigrome said the chemistry is coming along with the experienced bunch WKU has returning, which includes several pieces along the offensive line, the leading rusher and weapons to throw to. Pigrome called returning leading receiver Jahcour Pearson, who had 804 yards and seven touchdowns on 76 receptions last year, "one of the best (slot receivers) I ever played with."
"It's been really good working with Pig, especially these last couple of weeks," Pearson said Thursday in a Zoom conference. "We've been getting our chemistry right on everything, even the little minute details of a play and how I line up a certain way on this play and stuff like that. I feel like our chemistry is coming together at the perfect time."
Pigrome is WKU's second graduate transfer quarterback in as many seasons with Helton at the helm. Ty Storey came to WKU from Arkansas and became the Hilltoppers' starter ahead of the Sept. 28, 2019, game against UAB after Steven Duncan suffered a season-ending injury in the team's third game – a 38-21 loss to Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pigrome has impressed throughout camp, and Ellis said it's hard to compare the two graduate transfer QBs, especially when looking at the early portion of each season.
"The thing about Ty was Ty's talent didn't show up until the game started. Ty didn't have the greatest arm in the world, but he was a gamer. He was tough," Ellis said. "When the game started, he just knew where to go with the ball, he made great decisions, he ran the ball really tough.
"Piggy's a talented kid. He's not near as big as Ty was, but Piggy can really, really throw the football, he's really, really athletic, he's really smart. I think he's tough, too. We'll see when the game gets started, but I've been really impressed."
Storey, the 2019 Conference USA Newcomer of the Year, led the Hilltoppers to an 8-2 record over their last 10 games, including a victory over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. He threw for 2,567 yards and 14 touchdowns on 241-of-345 passing, and threw seven interceptions. He was also the team's second-leading rusher with 118 carries for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.
Storey, at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, was a larger and more physical runner, while Pigrome has a better ability to evade tacklers, Ellis said. Pigrome threw for 1,777 yards and nine touchdowns on 152-of-268 passing at Maryland and also ran for 630 yards and eight touchdowns on 176 carries.
Despite the physical differences between the current and former graduate transfer QBs, Ellis said he's seen similarities between the two, likely coming from the experience they brought.
"Some of that mental toughness – you see a kid throw a pick or something bad happened to him in a scrimmage and how they respond – it never affected Ty. You could yell at Ty, you could get after him a little bit and it didn't affect him and, so far, Piggy has kind of been that way as well," Ellis said. "You make a mistake, and shoot, you do something early in the first quarter, well you've got three quarters left to play. You've still got a lot of game to try to go win.
"I think there's a lot of qualities that they have similarly, but their physical traits – I think Piggy is a little more of an elusive runner, got a little better arm, and we'll see where the decision-making is after the season."
Pigrome believes the two have different strengths as players, and he's hoping Ellis and the offense can build around what he does well as WKU continues to work on its chemistry ahead of the 7 p.m. season opener at Louisville.
"I feel like he did a good job with what he did. I feel like we've both got different strengths, so I won't even compare myself to him," Pigrome said. "... I feel like what he did with the team last year with his strengths was good, so hopefully coach will see my strengths and hopefully I can do the same things with my strengths – just help them win, keep doing what they've been doing, move the ball, just whatever I can do to help."
