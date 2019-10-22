The time has come where Western Kentucky knows it’ll have to get its offense rolling to have any chance of competing against this stretch of Conference USA opponents, no matter how well its defense is playing.
Tyson Helton challenged his team to hit the 30-point threshold last week, and the Hilltoppers hit it on the head in a 30-14 win over Charlotte.
WKU (5-2 overall, 4-0 C-USA) did that against a team which averaged just over 30 in the first place. The same holds true this week when the Hilltoppers visit Marshall (4-3, 2-1) for a 1:30 p.m. CDT kickoff in Huntington, W.Va.
“It was good to get 30 points on the board,” WKU wide receiver Jahcour Pearson said. “Coach Helton was harping on that a lot. I still feel like we left a lot more points on the board and we’re going to get that cleaned up.”
Another efficient night by a Ty Storey-led offense was the key in WKU controlling the tempo in its fourth-straight victory. The quarterback completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for a season-best 283 yards and two touchdowns. The offense didn’t commit a turnover or a penalty, either.
In addition to playing sound football, the Hilltoppers finally connected on the lethal deep pass and a trick play that makes the difference in 30 points and the 21-point average WKU carried into its seventh game.
Storey hit Lucky Jackson on a 69-yard flea flicker for a touchdown, then the receiver had his own touchdown pass to the quarterback on a reverse play near the goal line.
“We’ve worked really hard on some of the shock plays and some of the tricks and to finally hit a few of them was nice,” offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said. “That’s the difference in going out and scoring 17-20 points and going out and getting to 30. It’s really two of the tricks and two of the shots actually worked. Hopefully, we can figure out some of the ones we’re going to do this week and we can execute those and get those to work, too.”
It helped that Charlotte averaged 412 yards allowed per game entering last Saturday’s contest. WKU tried to connect early on a downfield pass intended for Pearson, but the ball slipped through his hands and the Hilltoppers didn’t have another major downfield connection until the second-quarter flea flicker.
Storey’s two-game stretch without a turnover and high completion percentage is also factoring into the one-game surge they hope continues on Saturday. He’s completed over 70 percent of his passes for 423 yards the last two games.
“He’s definitely getting a lot more comfortable with what we’re doing,” Ellis said. “I think we’re doing a good job adjusting the offense to what he can do and what he does well. I think we’ve been up to a 70 percent completion rate the last two weeks and playing clean football right now as far as no penalties and no turnovers. For the most part, the last two weeks we’ve played some pretty clean football and have to continue to do that.”
Marshall is allowing 26.6 points per game, but is in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed (248.4 ypg) and ranks fifth in total defense (383.7).
“I think our guys are playing with a lot of confidence and they really have in the last two weeks,” Helton said. “We’ve got to build on that. We’ve got to be able to put more points on the board to win the game. We’ve got a lot of playmakers and guys we want to get the ball in their hands and it's our job to call the right plays at the right time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.