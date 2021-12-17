BOCA RATON, Fla. – Appalachian State has one of the top scoring defenses in the country. Western Kentucky has one of the nation’s top scoring offenses.
The two programs are set to clash at 10 a.m. CT Saturday in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
“Can’t think of a better destination and a better time to play a game. When you think of bowl games for a coach, you always think of warm-weather bowls, so it’s great to be here and our team is very, very excited,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We’re very honored to play a great Appalachian State team. It should be a great game and I know we’ll represent this bowl very, very well.”
Appalachian State (10-3) enters Saturday’s bowl game with the 16th-best scoring defense in FBS this season, allowing just 19.3 points per game, and the 18th-best total defense, allowing just 325.5 yards per game.
Its only losses this season were to then-No. 22 Miami and Louisiana – it fell to the Ragin’ Cajuns in both the regular season and the Sun Belt Championship game. The Mountaineers are 31st nationally in passing defense, allowing just 206.6 yards through the air per game, and it allows just 118.8 yards rushing per game – the 19th best mark in the country.
“I don’t think anyone’s stopped (WKU’s offense) yet,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “Everyone knows they have a high-powered offense. They have a lot of weapons. I think it starts with their quarterback, but I’m an offensive line coach by heart and they have a great offensive line, really good receivers and running backs.
“ ... I don’t think you can stop their offense. You can just try to contain it as much as you can and live another play. We know they’re going to make plays – they’ve made plays all year long – and whatever happens, you play the next play.”
While the Mountaineers are among the best defensively this season, WKU (8-5) has one of the best offenses in the country. The Hilltoppers are second nationally in scoring offense at 43.1 points per game and total offense at 527.5 yards per game. The majority of that comes through the air – WKU’s 434.6 yards passing per game leads the country, and quarterback Bailey Zappe could break all-time FBS records with a good showing Saturday – but Helton says Appalachian State has “probably the best defense we’ve faced all year.”
“Really, really good. One of the top G5 defenses in the country,” said WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who is leaving to become Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator after the game. “Blue-collar group. They like that. Their mantra is kind of ‘stop the run’ so it’ll be interesting to kind of see how they come out and play us like, but they’re blue collar, they fly around, very tough, physical defense, do a good job of getting after the quarterback. Can’t say enough about their defense.”
While its defense may garner plenty of attention, Appalachian State’s offense is no slouch, either.
The Mountaineers rank 23rd nationally at 34.2 points per game, and bring in a dynamic rushing attack that averages 187.7 yards per game. Nate Noel leads the team with 1,076 yards and four touchdowns on 196 carries, while Camerun Peoples has rushed for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns on 153 attempts.
Quarterback Chase Brice has thrown for 3,020 yards and 23 touchdowns on 227-of-367 passing with 10 interceptions.
“Dynamic running attack. The stretch run game is very potent and they do a good job with a plethora of backs they stick in there – different traits and different talents, but nonetheless, all very effective in the run game and scheme,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “Quarterback knows where to throw the football. It’s not going to be an easy day at the park. He can make all the throws, live arm, and then talented receivers on the outside – good size on the outside, speed in the slot. It’s going to be a tough task for us, but we’re ready for it.”
After a strong second half of the season, WKU’s defense struggled in the first half of its last game – the Conference USA championship against UTSA – and allowed 28 points through two quarters. In the game, the Hilltoppers allowed 204 yards and three touchdowns to Roadrunners’ running back Sincere McCormick.
WKU hadn’t allowed more than 21 points in a game during its seven-game winning streak to reach the title game.
“It’s just coming out and executing fast,” WKU linebacker Jaden Hunter said. “That wasn’t our best game to this day – it was not at all. It was probably our worst game as a defense. Just coming out and executing fast. That’s what it takes.”
Saturday’s game marks WKU’s eighth bowl game in the past 10 years. The Hilltoppers are 4-3 in those contests, which include a victory over Memphis in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl. It’s the third bowl game in three years under Helton – the Hilltoppers lost to Georgia State in last year’s LendingTree Bowl and beat Western Michigan in the 2019 First Responder Bowl.
Since making its FBS debut in 2014, Appalachian State has earned a bowl berth in each of its seven postseason-eligible seasons and has posted an FBS-best bowl record of 6-0 during that stretch.
Appalachian State holds a 4-1 series record over WKU, with the most recent meeting coming in the second round of the 2000 NCAA 1-AA playoffs. Despite its record against the Mountaineers, the Hilltoppers have a 92-79 advantage in scoring margin in the series, with three of Appalachian State’s four wins over WKU coming by a total of five points.
Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on ESPN.{&end}