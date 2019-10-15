Depending on the lens you use to view Western Kentucky’s offense, there wasn’t much to complain about in a win against Army last Saturday. The Hilltoppers held the ball for 38 minutes and didn’t commit a turnover or a penalty.
Most coaches will take that. It’s what WKU didn’t do with that control that’s eating at the Hilltoppers' coaches.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been around a team that had the ball for 38 minutes and only scored 17 points,” WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said. “I think that’s hard to do.”
Moving forward, the Hilltoppers (4-2) may not get away with averaging just two to three touchdowns per game. The opportunity lends itself to make a splash this week against a Charlotte team allowing 41 points per game.
WKU hosts the 49ers (2-4) this Saturday at 3 p.m. CDT as the grind of the Conference USA schedule hits full stride. Five C-USA teams fill the next six games and the offense is nowhere near the level of WKU’s defense to this point.
The Hilltoppers have a top-25 defense in a number of statistics, while the offense ranks near the bottom among 129 FBS teams. WKU is tied for 109th in the country at 21 points per game and 112th in total offense at 337 yards per game.
“I hope our kids don’t think we’re anywhere close to where we want to be,” Ellis said. “I can understand our defense thinking they were pretty good because quite frankly they really are. We’ve got a long way to go on our side of the ball, that’s for sure. We’re going to play some really good offenses where we’re going to have to put up 30-plus points to give ourselves a chance.”
WKU’s offense was much improved against Army by controlling the ground game. Gaej Walker had 132 of the team’s 225 rushing yards and quarterback Ty Storey was careful and methodical leading the offense on long drives.
Although the 49ers are allowing a C-USA worst in points allowed and 412 yards per game, they’ve at least had success in getting to the quarterback.
Ellis called defensive ends Alex Highsmith and Markees Watts two of the best edge rushers in the league. That duo has combined for 9.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss for Charlotte. The 49ers' 19 total sacks rank second in C-USA and 18th nationally.
“There’s some things we can maybe go after,” Ellis said. “Not going to give them anything but with where our guys and where we’re at offensively, I don’t think we can take anything for granted. Every week so far has been a struggle for us and hopefully we can get over the hump this week.”
At least the Hilltoppers have had plenty of practice against solid run defenses, having already played two of C-USA’s top teams (Old Dominion, UAB) in that category. Ellis called WKU’s most experienced group – offensive linemen Miles Pate, Jordan Meredith, Seth Joest, Tyler Witt and Cole Spencer – the team’s best position group.
“I think we’re battle tested,” Ellis said. “Our line has done a decent job up to this point in the run game and in the passing game, allowing us the opportunities to go make plays. We’ve been fortunate enough to play the same five the majority of the season. Those guys are our best players, they’re probably the best position unit on offense so your best players have to play week in and week out to give yourselves a chance to win.”
