Western Kentucky's offense has struggled through its first five games and ranks 72nd of 77 FBS teams that have played so far this season in total offense and 71st in scoring offense.
But, outside of the obvious need to limit turnovers, WKU coach Tyson Helton thought the team finally played the the way it wanted during the first half Saturday at UAB with Kevaris Thomas making his first start at quarterback.
"I felt like it was really the first time this season – the first half that we played – that I felt like we were playing the style of football that I want to play offensively," Helton said Monday. "I felt like KT gave us the ability to go do that because of his throwing ability."
The team had frequently mentioned Thomas' big arm and ability to make throws throughout camp. After WKU struggled offensively early this season, including failing to cross the 100-yard mark and score until late in the third quarter Oct. 10 against Marshall, the redshirt sophomore made the first start of his career.
Thomas entered in the third quarter against the Herd and showed his ability with a 51-yard pass to Xavier Lane and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dalvin Smith.
In the first half Saturday at Legion Field, he had 130 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-20 passing. In comparison, Tyrrell Pigrome – the starter for the first four games – had 23, 25, 36 and 21 pass attempts total in four games, the final game of which Pigrome was replaced by Thomas midway through the third.
"The thing KT did really well is he pulled the trigger. He let it rip and that's what we wanted out of him," WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said Tuesday. "A couple times I wish he'd have been a little safer with the ball, but he was out there competing and that's what I like to see."
The Hilltoppers put together two scoring drives in the half – one an eight-play, 85-yard drive that spanned 3:12, and the other a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:07 off the clock.
On the first scoring drive, Thomas was 5-for-6 passing for 64 yards, and Jakairi Moses ran the ball twice for 21 yards total. It featured three passes for 52 yards to tight end Josh Simon and was capped off with a 6-yard pass to Mitchell Tinsley.
"The first half, we were really moving the ball. I felt like we were really picking them apart," Tinsley said Tuesday. "We were hitting the holes that were open and then we were gashing them with big runs, and then we were really doing everything we were supposed to do and how we really wanted to play. I think if we continue to do that, we can be really successful."
The second featured pass attempts to three different players, and Thomas also showed his mobility with a 12-yard run after a 5-yard sack to set up a fourth-and-3 pass to Simon for 17 yards. Thomas also picked up a first down on fourth-and-1 later in the drive with a short run, and Simon eventually scored on a 6-yard reception.
"We were balanced, we could run the ball, we could throw it down the field, we were connecting, so that's what we've got to do consistently, and we've got to get the ball in our best players' hands and definitely Josh is one of those players," Helton said. " ... We've got to do a great job of scheming plays for the skill traits of our best players, and I felt like the first half of football we were able to do that."
There were turnovers again that hurt the Hilltoppers. Marshall scored 21 points off turnovers in its 38-14 win over WKU, and the Blazers forced four turnovers and scored 17 points off them in their 37-14 win. Thomas threw two interceptions and fumbled once, and Dayton Wade also fumbled after making a reception.
WKU also only had 64 yards of offense in the second half, including just 16 in the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers have shown flashes on offense but know consistency will be key moving forward.
WKU will also look for Thomas to take a big step in his second start Saturday when the Hilltoppers host Chattanooga at 3 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Ellis and Helton are hoping to see growth from game one to game two from Thomas, which includes needing him "to take care of that dang football," Helton says, and throwing the ball with conviction, Ellis says.
"It was his first real game, first start of getting to go out and do that stuff, so you expect some growing pains, but at the end of the day, this is a show-me world, a show-me business, and we've got to go produce," Ellis said. "It's not OK to go produce two or three times in a game. You've got to go produce consistently and do whatever it takes to win that football game."
