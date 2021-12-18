BOCA RATON, Fla. – Western Kentucky's high-powered offense came out on top against Appalachian State's stout defense.
The Hilltoppers had a record-setting day and powered past the Mountaineers for a 59-38 victory Saturday in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
"It's just a great day to be a Hilltopper. Great win by our football team," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. " ... To have the game that we played and to be able to break these national records with Bailey (Zappe) and our team – you couldn't write a better story. Love our guys, love our team and there were so many men that were a part of it, I can't name all of them, but just very proud of our football team today."
Appalachian State (10-4) entered as one of the top defenses in the nation on its way to a Sun Belt Conference runner-up finish. The Mountaineers had allowed just 19.3 points and 206.6 yards passing per game, as well as just 12 touchdown passes through 13 games.
The Hilltoppers' offense was simply better Saturday.
WKU (9-5) put up 59 points and 637 yards of offense in a record-setting day for its quarterback.
"All year when we're hitting on all cylinders we're just hard to defend," Helton said. "I thought offensively we did a great job of taking advantage of what they gave us. Early in the game, in the secondary, we felt we had some opportunities in the passing game and as we continued with the game, that's when we started to get into the run game piece just because they started to get soft and we were able to pop a big run."
Bailey Zappe finished with 422 yards and six touchdowns on 33-of-47 passing, moving into sole possession of first place in the all-time FBS record book in single-season passing yards and single-season passing touchdowns, surpassing marks set in 2003 by Texas Tech's B.J. Symons and in 2019 by LSU's Joe Burrow, respectively.
Jerreth Sterns had 184 yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions and Mitchell Tinsley had 103 yards and two scores on seven receptions. WKU's rushing attack had 215 yards, led by 150 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts from Noah Whittington.
"No turnovers – that's the biggest thing," Zappe said. "We played turnover-free today, we were clicking on all cylinders, we started fast, we finished fast. It was by far one of our best games of the year as an offense. It was awesome."
The two traded blows early, but three unanswered WKU touchdowns put the Hilltoppers ahead and they never looked back.
Zappe connected with Sterns for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Hilltoppers a 31-24 lead late in the first half, and WKU added an 86-yard touchdown run from Whittington – on a play following a fumble forced by A.J. Brathwaite and recovered by JaQues Evans – and a 2-yard touchdown from Zappe to Tinsley to make it 45-24 with 5:56 to play in the third.
"We talk a lot on defense – stack the little wins," Helton said. "You've just got to keep stacking those wins up defensively and the first thing was trying to get off the field or create turnovers, and we came up big right there early in the third quarter."
Appalachian State ended the stretch with a quick 62-yard strike from Chase Brice to Christian Wells, but WKU answered with a 37-yard score from Zappe to Sterns to make it 52-31 by the end of the third.
WKU added a 2-yard touchdown run from Kye Robichaux to make it 59-31 with 9:40 to play, and Appalachian State closed the scoring with a 9-yard run from Anderson Castle with 1:55 to play in the 59-38 game.
Appalachian State had 609 yards of offense in the loss. Brice finished with 317 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-23 passing with an interception. The Mountaineers had 251 yards rushing, led by 101 yards on 13 attempts from Camerun Peoples.
The loss was Appalachian State's first loss in a bowl game since making its FBS debut in 2014 – it had previously gone 6-0 in bowl games.
WKU got on the board in the game's opening drive with a 1-yard connection between Zappe and Sterns and the two teams went back and forth from there.
Appalachian State evened the game with a 36-yard pass from Brice to Malik Williams, WKU retook the lead with a 75-yard pass from Zappe to Tinsley and the Mountaineers squared things up heading into the second with a 60-yard pass from Brice to Jalen Virgil.
WKU retook the lead early in the second with a 24-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson, before the Mountaineers took their only lead with a 33-yard pass from Brice to Dashaun Davis to make it 21-17 with 8:57 left in the opening half. The Hilltoppers went up 24-21 with a 5-yard touchdown reception from Joey Beljan and Appalachian State tied the game with a 28-yard kick from Chandler Staton, before WKU's stretch of three straight scores pulled the Hilltoppers ahead for good.
"You have to pick your poison to get the quarterback, Zappe, off his spot," Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. "There's a reason he set the NCAA record today for all-time touchdown passes. He's an excellent quarterback. He gets the ball out of his hands quick. We had to mix it up on him – we had to bring pressure, we had to drop eight, we had to go cover-zero and that puts the safeties and corners on an island and they have very good receivers out there and it was perfect throws."
The win was WKU's first in a bowl game since claiming the 2019 First Responder Bowl in Helton's first season leading the program. The win marked the program's fifth in the last eight years.