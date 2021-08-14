Western Kentucky’s defense shined April 17 as the team wrapped up its spring session with the spring game, but the staff was happier with the offense’s performance in its first scrimmage of the fall.
The Hilltoppers saw live action for the first time in fall camp Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The scrimmage was closed to media and fans, but offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and Maurice Crum spoke about it after.
“Pretty good overall,” Kittley said. “I think we had three penalties overall with ones, twos and threes and we had two turnovers – the big one off the tip ball in the red zone. That’s kind of the biggest negative of the day. Overall, I’d have to look at it exactly, but I think we got points almost every time we went down there except for two today. Felt good about just moving the ball down field, good run-pass balance. Pretty good day.”
With Kittley coming from Houston Baptist’s high-powered offense, plus quarterback Bailey Zappe and receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff, as well as several other newcomers from other college programs, hopes were high in the offseason, but the offense struggled in the spring game. Zappe quarterbacked the team for eight of its 15 possessions in the game and was intercepted four times, including two pick sixes.
According to the coaches Saturday, Zappe played more like the guy they had seen in practice and in previous years with the Huskies – he enters the 2021 season as college football’s active career passing leader with 10,004 yards in four seasons – than the one fans saw at the spring game.
“I think especially Bailey that day had just a rough day. If you watched us every practice this spring, he didn’t really have days like that and the spring game it didn’t come out the way we wanted it to,” Kittley said. “At the same time, that’s kind of how spring ball and fall camp go – you want to see a battle back and forth to where defense wins some days and offense wins some days because, at the end of the day, you want to have a complete football team and that’s kind of how fall camp and spring ball should go.
“But overall I just think we’re getting better. The more familiarity with the offense, the guys knowing it now and kind of my expectations and how it works, we’re just going to continue to get better I think.”
Kittley says he’s liked the mix of returning players and new players and how they’ve gelled thus far. He said Malachi Corley, a receiver entering his second season with the team, took a jet sweep 75 yards on the first play, and that Oregon transfer Daewood Davis stood out with some big plays. He said new pieces along the offensive line – WKU lost three longtime starting interior linemen from last year – are beginning to work well together, and that North Dakota State transfer running back Adam Cofield has been playing well. Kittley also said true freshman tight end River Helms made a touchdown grab in a two-minute drill near the end of the scrimmage.
“It was a good day and I’m just excited about the youth of this team and all the new faces gelling with the guys that the coaching staff had before,” Kittley said.
Crum has also been pleased with the blows the offense and defense have been dealing each other, as well as the competition between guys working for playing time. He said there were fewer missed tackles than he thought there would be, but would like to see his group take advantage of opportunities to make big plays.
“I think it was good,” Crum said. “Really good back-and-forth. It’s kind of been the same M.O. I think both sides are really competing hard and guys are fighting for jobs. When that competition is on the line, you see a lot of guys try to make a lot of plays. It’s been good. It’s been really good.”
Crum said defensive ends DeAngelo Malone and Juwuan Jones stood out, and that he liked his group of linebackers. He also said Oregon and Independence Community College transfer cornerback Kahlef Hailassie “did a really good job on the outside.”
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.{&end}