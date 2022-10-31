Western Kentucky knows it didn’t just get beat Saturday by North Texas – the Hilltoppers also beat themselves.
The Hilltoppers will try to bounce back from a 40-13 homecoming loss to the Mean Green at Houchens-Smith Stadium by working on eliminating self-inflicted wounds this week leading up to an 11 a.m. CDT game against Charlotte on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
“I think you try to clean it up throughout the week in practice, whether it’s making things simpler on the guys, giving them the opportunity to be more detail-oriented throughout the week of practice, that way when you get to the game on Saturday, those self-inflicted wounds, those errors kind of eliminate themselves,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said Monday.
“Sometime’s football’s football. A holding penalty is going to happen, but other things – a bad holding penalty down the field, a receiver blocking, false starts – that’s things we can work on throughout the week and make sure we go into the game with that as a point of emphasis of, ‘hey, we’re not going to let that happen anymore.’ Sometimes ball is ball and bad things happen.
“Going into this week, definitely a point of emphasis on trying to eliminate those self-inflicted wounds.”
WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after Saturday’s game that it was “by far our worst performance offensively,” but Monday said his team moved the ball well until making costly mistakes once it reached the North Texas side of the field – WKU had nine penalties for 72 yards in the loss.
Despite 466 yards of offense, the Hilltoppers had just one touchdown – which came in the first quarter – and settled for two second-quarter field goals, before being shut out in the second half.
WKU had three of its five second-half drives end in North Texas territory without points – one on a missed field goal, one on an interception and another when it turned the ball over on downs at the Mean Green 49. In total, the Hilltoppers had three drives start with a penalty.
The 13 points are the fewest the program has had in a game since a 10-7 win over Southern Miss on Nov. 14, 2020 – that game was the fourth straight the Hilltoppers had scored 13 or fewer.
“You know, after looking at the film and being able to see everything that happened in the game – 466 yards of offense – really it just came down to having some costly penalties,” Helton said. “We had a missed opportunity on a touchdown pass to Malachi in the end zone, had some holding penalties out on the perimeter on a reverse that I think’s going to be a huge play and just kind of shot ourselves in the foot there. There’s always things you take away from each game that you go, ‘hey, we need to adjust this or that.’ It’s been when we cross the 50, we’ve had those issues. If we can get those cleaned up, then I feel good about it.”
Against UAB, WKU’s drive ended in opponent territory without a touchdown on six possessions. It happened on three possessions against Middle Tennessee, three times against UTSA and five times against Troy. The Hilltoppers were held under 30 points in three of those four games, but averaged 436.5 yards in that stretch.
Saturday marked the third straight game where WKU was flagged at least nine times – it had 11 penalties for 86 yards against UAB and nine for 75 yards against Middle Tennessee. WKU had fewer – seven – against UTSA, but those came at bad times, and had nine penalties against Troy.
WKU is the most penalized team in Conference USA this season with 69 penalties for 638 yards – an average of 70.9 per game. The 638 total yards are 88 more than the next closest team and its average is nearly 10 more than the second-most penalized team, UTEP. Of the 131 FBS teams, WKU is tied for 123rd with Alabama for fewest penalties, while its 638 penalty yards are the third-most nationally, behind Houston’s 649 and Eastern Michigan’s 659 – its average penalty yards are 14th-most nationally.
“I think we’re really close offensively – I really do. To say we’ve only scored 13 points, that was bad, but again when I watch the film – 466 yards – there was a lot of really good football out there,” Helton said. “We’ve just got to clean up those things and hit on all cylinders and play as one whole unit. That will get the win against them.”
Charlotte has statistically the worst defense in C-USA. Its 41 points allowed per game and 507 yards allowed per game are both at the bottom of the league – its scoring defense is also last nationally, while its total defense is only better than Ohio, which allows 509.6 yards per game.
The 49ers did bounce back from a 1-7 start – which led to the firing of head coach Will Healy – with a 56-23 romp of Rice in Houston on Saturday.
“Obviously Charlotte, they do a lot of good things on defense and they are well-coached, they have a very, very experienced coordinator who’s been in it a long time, but I think it’s more not focusing on what Charlotte does and what they do well and the good players that they do have, but it’s more focusing on how can we put ourselves in the best position to be successful? How can we make Charlotte have to stop us?” Arbuckle said. “That comes throughout the week of practice of our guys just understanding the game plan, of our guys flying around and being confident in everything we’re doing and playing without thinking.
“I think that’ll eliminate a lot of the errors, as crazy as it sounds. ... We’re going to have to have extreme confidence flying around and if one position group’s confident, then the next one will be confident and ultimately the quarterback will be confident, and we’ll all go out there and we’ll have a great game.”{&end}