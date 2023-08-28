Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back L.T. Sanders (21) gets tackled as he runs the ball in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky's football team returns the nation’s leading passer and receiver from a year ago, and the Hilltoppers are well positioned to make a run at the Conference USA title this fall.
This fall, fans can roll the dice and potentially watch all six Hilltopper home games for just $50, the cost of two single-game tickets.
Fans who purchase a $50 Tops Win, You Win ticket to the season opener vs. South Florida will not pay for another ticket this season unless the Hilltoppers lose a home game. If WKU goes 6-0 at Houchens-Smith Stadium this fall, fans who participate can attend all six home games for just $50.
To participate, fans must buy a $50 ticket to the home opener on Saturday vs. USF. If the Hilltoppers win and you’re in attendance, your account will be credited with a free ticket to the Houston Christian game on Saturday, Sept. 9.
If the Hilltoppers win on Sept. 9 vs. Houston Christian and you’re in attendance, your account will be credited with a free ticket to the Middle Tennessee game on Sept. 28.
If the Hilltoppers win vs. Middle Tennessee and you’re in attendance, your account will be credited with a free ticket to the Liberty game on Oct. 24.
This promotional deal is only available with purchase before the season opener. Fans must attend each game to get ensuing games for free. Seats will be assigned by the ticket office before each game based on availability.
The offer is only available via mobile ticket and in the upper level of the stadium. Availability is limited and you cannot resell your Tops Win, You Win ticket.