Western Kentucky offensive lineman Tyler Witt has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The news was first reported on Twitter by 247Sports Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound redshirt senior has been a long-time starter for the Hilltoppers. The Joliet, Ill., native redshirted his first year at WKU in 2016, and played every game the following year, starting the final six.
He started all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore and played all 898 offensive snaps at left guard, and started all 13 games last year at left guard. He was fourth among Conference USA guards with a 72.3 overall blocking grade and a 69.0 run blocking grade by PFF as a redshirt junior. His 80.1 pass blocking grade was third among C-USA guards and tied for 28th nationally. He didn't allow a sack and was called for only two penalties each season in 2018 and '19.
Witt has started all 11 games for the 5-6 Hilltoppers this season as well. He was named to the PFF College National Team of the Week on Oct. 17 -- his fourth time being put on the list. He was a conference All-Freshman team selection in 2017 and a PFF College All-C-USA Second Team selection in 2019.
Witt was one of three redshirt senior starters on the offensive line, joined by center Seth Joest and right guard Jordan Meredith. The NCAA issued a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it to fall sport student-athletes in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKU linebacker Damon Lowe Jr. also entered the transfer portal Tuesday, he announced on Twitter.
"First off I want to thank God for putting me in this position, I also want to thank Coach Helton, and the staff for giving me the opportunity to walk on and earn A scholarship while contributing quality amount these past two years," Lowe wrote. "After talking with family due to certain circumstances I think it's best for me to enter the portal as a graduate transfer to put my family in a better situation.... Thank you"
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound redshirt senior from Louisville has played in six games this season with 15 total tackles, including a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. Lowe had a season-high four tackles Sept. 19 against Liberty, and hasn't played since the Oct. 24 win over Chattanooga. He played in 10 games last season with 20 tackles.
Witt and Lowe were the second and third Hilltoppers to enter the transfer portal this week. Defensive back Roger Cray entered Monday as a grad transfer.
