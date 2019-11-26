Weather Alert

...POTENT STORM SYSTEM TO PRODUCE STRONG WIND GUSTS WEDNESDAY... .A VIGOROUS STORM SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH THE UPPER MIDWEST AND INTO THE GREAT LAKES WILL DRIVE A COLD FRONT THROUGH THE OHIO VALLEY LATE TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY. SOUTHERLY SURFACE WINDS WILL INCREASE AHEAD OF THE COLD FRONT AND WILL CREATE GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH. BEHIND THE COLD FRONT WINDS WILL GUST TO 35 AND 45 MPH WITH A FEW GUSTS ABOVE 50 MPH FROM 8 AM TO NOON WEDNESDAY. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GUSTS ABOVE 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY SHOULD CLEAR SKIES PREVAIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE...AND BE PREPARED FOR EXTRA HOLIDAY TRAVEL TRAFFIC. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&