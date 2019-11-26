Western Kentucky knew before the season it would have a strong defense. Defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin specifically remembers promoting the depth and selflessness for a group that played together last year under a mostly intact coaching staff.
But did the Hilltoppers think the defense would be this good?
“It’s been really fun and amazing to be a part of something,” WKU’s leading tackler Kyle Bailey said. “Just being somewhere where everyone wants the same goal, it’s really made a culture here.”
What WKU has done on defense has been nothing short of historic. The Hilltoppers (7-4 overall, 5-2 Conference USA) can point to a number of games where the defense – especially in the second half of games – has been the primary talking point after a victory.
If the trend holds through the regular-season finale against Middle Tennessee on Saturday and into whichever bowl game the Hilltoppers earn, the 2019 defense will go down as the best in WKU’s FBS era.
Currently allowing 19.5 points and 326 yards per game, the last WKU team to come close to that mark was the 2007 Hilltoppers that gave up just 20.8 points and 319.6 yards per game. That was back in WKU’s I-AA (now the Football Championship Series) days transitioning out of the Gateway Conference and into its first year at the FBS level in 2009.
“We’re having a great year and a historical year,” Darvin said. “We get more and more hunger. We’re never content or satisfied.”
WKU’s scoring defense ranks 20th in the country and second in C-USA behind UAB’s 18.3 points allowed per game. Its total yards allowed per contest ranks 28th nationally, while UAB still holds that top spot in the conference at 268.1 per game, sixth nationally.
Clayton White’s 4-2-5 scheme was bound to be the Hilltoppers’ strength with the retention of his defensive staff when Tyson Helton was hired as the head coach a year ago. White has been WKU’s defensive coordinator now for three seasons along with assistants Jimmy Lindsey (defensive ends), Kenny Martin (defensive tackles) and Maurice Crum (linebackers). Safeties coach Andy LaRussa was the only new addition in the offseason.
They carried over a unit that had its biggest change in switching Bailey from safety to linebacker and adding cornerback Trae Meadows into the starting rotation. Every other player on defense either started in 2018 or was in the consistent rotation.
That group has improved its numbers from a year ago, when it allowed 27.8 points and 421.6 yards per game.
“The best part about it has been watching the guys and how they work from the beginning and where they’ve come to right now,” White said. “Every Sunday they get more, making sure we come out every Saturday and do more. We’re not done, so we want to go out and really have a good time, understand our opponent and make some plays.”
Making plays certainly hasn’t been a problem the last two games with the team producing points out of turnovers. Safety Devon Key returned an interception for a touchdown in the team’s road win at Arkansas and defensive end DeAngelo Malone had a 5-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the win at Southern Miss on Saturday.
“The best thing I learned as a new head coach is I love defensive scores,” Helton said Monday. “They’re the greatest thing in football. We’ve done it two weeks in a row and it’s the greatest feeling in the world.”
The season didn’t start so hot for the defense, when it allowed 21 fourth-quarter points to Central Arkansas in a Week 1 loss, but WKU has since been stellar in the second halves of games. Teams have scored just 60 second-half points and teams have overall gone three-and-out on 35.8 percent of their drives.
Over a stretch of four games between FIU, Louisville, UAB and Old Dominion, WKU didn’t allow a single point in the fourth quarter, the first Hilltopper team to do so since 2007. They nearly had a shutout against Army, but the Black Knights scored with under two minutes left in the game and kept WKU from reaching six straight games without a score allowed in the fourth quarter.
The latest chapter in WKU’s defensive season came when it shut down Southern Miss to its fewest points scored at home in six seasons. The Golden Eagles averaged 30.6 points per game entering last Saturday, yet the Hilltoppers’ 10 points allowed were the fewest since No. 5 Alabama held them to a touchdown earlier this year.
“We all know what our goal is and we all come in and take that responsibility upon ourselves and put forth great effort,” Bailey said. “… Every time you go out there, everyone around you has the same goal in mind. I played on a couple of teams where not everyone was dialed in and not everyone wanted the same thing. Just being somewhere where everyone wants the same goal, it’s really made a culture here.”
Darvin added similar sentiments as Bailey in that accountability among teammates has been a big reason for the defense’s success.
“We hold each other really accountable,” Darvin said. “It’s not something you can really coach or teach. It’s just something you have to have in you – that dog in you. I feel like we all have that.”
