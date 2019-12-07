Western Kentucky's track and field team racked up 17 top-10 finishes Friday in the Jingle Bells Open for its indoor season-opener at Nutter Field House in Lexington.
Of the 28 WKU athletes who competed in a total of 16 different events, the squad saw a combined 25 personal records set in the team’s first meet of the season.
The men’s squad had three top-five finishes, with Dartez Hamlin (fourth place, 34.44 seconds) and Kevin Johnson (fifth, 35.73 earning solid marks in the 300-meter dash and Dedrick Troxell picking up a fifth-place finish in the 1000 meters with a time of 2:39.53.
On the women’s side, two WKU athletes collected a total of three top-five finishes. Paityn House finished third in the triple jump with a mark of 11.27 meters, while Grace Turner placed fifth in both the high jump (1.59 meters) and pole vault (3.47 meters).
WKU will be back in action Jan. 10 when the team heads back to Lexington for the Jim Green Invitational.
