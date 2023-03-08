FRISCO, TEXAS -- It truly was a survive and advance type of night for the Western Kentucky men’s basketball in Wednesday’s opening round of the Conference USA Tournament at The Star.
WKU overcame foul trouble, an injury to Jairus Hamilton and a slow start to slip past UTEP 73-67 and keep its season alive.
The Hilltoppers trailed by 16 points in the first half, but used a strong second half to complete the comeback and advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Next up, top seed Florida Atlantic.
“Awful proud of the way our guys stayed together,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury
WKU (17-15) started cold and the Miners got off to a fast start with four 3-pointers -- two during a 10-0 run that gave UTEP a 22-6 advantage. Adding to the troubles, Dayvion McKnight picked up his second foul during the run and spent the final 13 minutes of the half on the bench.
“We sure didn’t get off to the start that we planned on getting off to, that’s for sure,” Stansbury said. “That was a bad start, not the kind of start you want on the road against a really good defensive team. That team doesn’t allow a lot of points, but our guys didn’t panic. It’s a long game at that point.”
The Hilltoppers scored nine straight to cut the deficit to 22-15, but UTEP (14-18) scored five straight to push the margin back to double digits. The lead grew to 34-20 after a layup from Derick Hamilton, but WKU closed strong with eight straight -- including a 3 from Dontaie Allen to trim the deficit to 34-28 at the half.
“We cut it from 16 to six at halftime,” McKnight said. “We knew we were right there. We just had to get over that hump.”
The momentum continued into the second half.
McKnight’s three-point play trimmed the UTEP advantage to 36-32 and a Jamarion Sharp dunk allowed the Hilltoppers to inch within 39-38. Emmanuel Akot followed with a basket on the next possession, pushing WKU in front 40-39 just over four minutes into the second half.
“The first four minutes of the second half, you gotta win it,” Stansbury said. “Our guys came out and won it.”
Just as the tide turned, more adversity struck. Hamilton went down with a high ankle injury with 15:10 left in the half and did not return -- despite trying to shake it off on the sidelines.
Stansbury was unable to give an update immediately following the game.
“It’s probably too early to know,” Stansbury said. “We are going to take him and get him X-rayed tonight and we will just see. It’s a difficult situation. We need everybody on deck if we can tomorrow, but if he can’t go someone else will have to step up.”
After the Hamilton injury, Sharp picked up his fourth foul about 80 seconds later, leaving WKU without two starters for a significant portion of the second half.
McKnight scored six of WKU’s nine points during a three-minute stretch that allowed WKU to extend the margin to 51-47.
The lead continued to grow, with McKnight’s drive to the basket making the score 58-50 with 6:25 remaining.
UTEP kept getting the deficit down to three, but WKU was able to hold the Miners off each time -- including a possession in the final 20 seconds where UTEP missed two potential game-tying 3s before Akot iced the game with a three-point play.
“It’s a huge moment,” Sharp said of the comeback win. “It shows no matter what the regular season looked like, you can come out here and do what you have to do.”
Stansbury said a defensive adjustment after a slow start was the difference in the game as UTEP shot 38.9% in the second half -- with two 3s in the final 25 minutes, after five in the first 15 minutes.
“We played a lot of zone early,” Stansbury said. “They made some shots and got it where they wanted to get it. We went back to man defense and that changed the game.
“The last time we played them we probably played 30 minutes of zone, 35 minutes of zone. Tonight they made shots and we had to adjust.”
Sharp led the way with 16 points -- one of five WKU players to finish in double figures -- along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
Allen added 14 points with McKnight added 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Akot finished with 12 points and Jordan Rawls chipped in 11 points off the bench.
“A lot of guys stepped up and played big for us,” Stansbury said. “That bench was huge. I thought Dontaie stepped up and made some shots when he had to.
“... It was just a great team effort. We’ve got to have that again. That’s one game now. You can’t get to two until you win one. That was done. That is behind us. We’ve got to turn our focus real quick here to Florida Atlantic.”
WKU will face Florida Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. FAU beat WKU in both regular-season meetings, winning 76-62 in Bowling Green on Jan. 16 and 70-63 in Boca Raton, Fla., 12 days later.