Western Kentucky football on Monday signed three-star wide receiver Dakota Thomas to a national letter of intent.
Thomas (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is the 20th member of Tyson Helton's 2020 signing class. The product of Shiloh High School chose the Hilltoppers over Penn State, Minnesota, Louisville, Temple, Cinncinnati, Liberty, Troy, Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic.
Thomas is the eighth player to sign with WKU out of Georgia and the fourth wide receiver in the signing class.
The Snellville, Ga., native was verbally committed to Minnesota until flipping to the Hilltoppers in February.
Thomas had 34 receptions for 501 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, leading 6A Shiloh to a 7-4 record.
