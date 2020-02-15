Western Kentucky's softball team pushed its win streak to six straight games with a 9-0 run-rule win over Tennessee Tech followed by a 7-1 victory against Lipscomb on Day 2 of the Chatt Challenge on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tenn.
WKU sophomore Kennedy Sullivan recorded a one-hitter against the Golden Eagles before Kelsey Aikey helped the Hilltoppers avenge their season-opening loss to the Bisons in the day’s second decision.
In the circle, Sullivan (1-1) and Aikey (4-1) each tallied nine strikeouts in their complete-game victories while allowing a combined six hits and one run on the day.
From the batter’s box, WKU (7-2) notched a .340 collective batting average with 16 hits and 16 runs scored. Kendall Smith finished 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs. Six more Hilltoppers recorded two hits on the day. The Hilltoppers went 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts with Taylor Davis swiping a pair.
WKU’s victory over Lipscomb marks the squad’s second win in as many days over NCAA Tournament squads from 2019. Chattanooga also appeared in the NCAA postseason last season.
The Hilltoppers will conclude their second weekend of play with a Sunday contest against Bowling Green in Chattanooga, Tenn. First pitch of the Tops’ 10th game of the season is slated for 9 a.m. CST.
