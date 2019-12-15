Western Kentucky is making a push for experience as the early signing day approaches on Wednesday. The Hilltoppers received three commitments from junior college players after hosting official visits on campus this weekend.
WKU picked up verbal commitments from a pair of Hutchinson Community College wide receiver -- Mitchell Tinsley and Craig Burt -- and Cisco Junior College defensive back John Blunt Jr. to give it four junior college commitments – joining defensive lineman Darius Shipp – in the Class of 2020.
That moves the Hilltoppers’ total commitments to 19 players who could sign as early as this Wednesday for the early National Signing Day.
Blunt is a 6-2, 190-pound cornerback from Arlington, Texas who also held offers from Grambling State and Texas Southern. He originally committed to McNeese State out of Mansfield Timberview High School before playing at Cisco College in Cisco, Texas. Blunt had 24 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles this season. He’ll have three years of eligibility at WKU.
The duo from powerhouse Hutchinson Community College helped the Blue Dragons go 10-2 this fall.
Tinsley is a 6-foot, 183-pound sophomore who will have two years eligible with the Hilltoppers after averaging 47 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Tinsley, a Lees Summit, Mo., native, chose WKU over offers from Akron, Ball State, Marshall, Massachusetts, New Mexico State, South Alabama, Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee Tech.
Burt is a 6-foot-4, 194-pound sophomore who will also have two years with WKU. Burt, a Columbus, Ohio native, played his freshman year at Urbana University before transferring to Hutchinson. He finished the fall with seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also holds offers from New Mexico State and Massachusetts and is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports composite ratings.
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
John Blunt Jr, CB, Cisco College, Arlington, Texas
Craig Burt, WR, Hutchinson Community College, Columbus, Ohio
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Chase Jones, OL/DL, Glasgow HS, Glasgow
Aaron Key, OLB, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
David Ndukwe, DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur, Ga.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba, Ala.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Darius Shipp, DL, Northeast Mississippi CC, Olive Branch, Miss.
Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Hutchinson CC, Lees Summit, Mo.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
