Western Kentucky's softball team opened up the 2023 home slate hosting the annual Hilltopper Classic with wins over Central Michigan and Illinois State Friday evening at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Tops held Central Michigan to a no-hitter through the seventh inning, 2-1, while garnering their fourth shutout of the season with a 6-0 matchup against the Redbirds of Illinois State.
WKU's Brylee Hage, Taylor Davis and Faith Hegh all picked up three hits on the day. As a unit, the Hilltoppers batted .286 against Central Michigan, before picking up speed against the Redbirds with a .423 batting average at the plate.
Kelsie Houchens and Katie Gardner both pitched six innings, with a 5+ strikeout night for Gardner.
In a bizarre fashion of advancing the Chippewas' leadoff hitter after being hit by a pitch at the plate, though groundouts, CMU scored in the first inning, hitless, after a wild pitch over home.
WKU catcher Randi Drinnon singled up the middle in the bottom of the fourth before designated hitter Faith Hegh sent Drinnon's pinch runner, Kasia Parks to second after a hit into left field. After a groundout from Kelsey Schmidt that advanced runners, freshman outfielder Addy Edgmon flied out left, sending Parks home and getting the Tops on the board.
The season's RBIs leader, Taylor Sanders collected her 10th RBI on the year with a sac-fly into right field, tagging up TJ Webster, after she singled down the left-field line. Webster advanced to third after Hage singled back to the pitcher's circle, and Taylor Davis sacrificed bunted on the left side.
In the circle, Houchens left the Chippewas hitless through the seventh. She worked through 6 1/3 innings, only earning one run off one hit with a strikeout.
In the nightcap against Illinois State, Sanders gained momentum on the evening with a single into right, sending Hage home after she led off the third inning with a single into the same spot. Drinnon carried out scoring in the inning, flying out into center field and sending Davis, who tagged up on the bag.
In a big sixth inning to earn some insurance runs, Kennedy Foote and Webster hit back-to-back doubles to put runners on second and third. Hage came in with a single up the middle to score Foote, while Davis found the gap in left field sending Webster across the plate.
Sanders once again picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly, before Hegh singled and Illinois State made a change in the circle. A wild pitch from the Redbirds' Annie Volkers, Davis headed home and the Hilltoppers' picked up four more on the board with their last time at-bat of the night.
Marking another stellar six innings in the circle, Gardner kept the Redbirds scoreless, allowing only three hits while walking two and talllying eight strikeouts. Gardner, a former Warren East High School standout, leads the Hilltopper pitching staff with 36 strikeouts this season.
The Hilltoppers are back in action Saturday in Bowling Green to face Central Michigan at 12:30 p.m. and Jacksonville State at 3 p.m. for the second day of the Hilltopper Classic.