Western Kentucky picked up its first commitment from Florida for the Class of 2020.
Darrion Robinson announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning his verbal commitment to the Hilltoppers, making him the eighth overall commitment for the upcoming signing class.
I am extremely excited to say that I am committed to the University of Western Kentucky !#goTops🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/ASQgiI0vLg— Darrion Robinson 6️⃣ (@DeeRob06) July 23, 2019
Robinson is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver from Pasco High School in Dade City, Fla. As a junior, Robinson led the Pirates with 36 receptions for 548 yards and five scores. He was second on the team with 719 all-purpose yards.
Robinson has not been rated by recruiting services 247Sports or Rivals and is the second wide receiver to commit to WKU, joining Shamar Sandgren from Bluffton, S.C.
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Rashad Amos, RB, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
