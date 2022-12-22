NEW ORLEANS — It was a record setting conclusion for the Western Kentucky football team, which capped a 9-5 season with an emphatic 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R & L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday at the Superdome.
Austin Reed threw for a New Orleans and WKU bowl record 497 yards as WKU built a four-touchdown halftime lead and cruised from there winning its fourth bowl game in the last six appearances.
“Tonight was a special night for us,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “We really wanted to end the season with a big bowl win. We talked about having a championship mentality in this game.
“I’m just really, really proud of how they played tonight.”
WKU set the tone on the opening drive, marching 75 yards on six plays capped by a 44-yard touchdown strike from Reed to Dalvin Smith.
Reed struck again on the next drive – connecting with Joey Beljan for a 27-yard touchdown to make the score 14-0 less than seven minutes in.
“When our offense is hitting on all cylinders, it stresses the other team out,” Helton said. “I felt like tonight we applied that pressure to South Alabama. They felt like they had to get out of their game. They wanted to be a ball-control offense. They want to run the football and control the clock, and early in the game we took them out of that.”
Helton went deep in the playbook to extend the lead early in the second. Michael Mathison’s 31-yard run on a reverse set up the next scoring play – Smith taking a backwards pass and firing it to Jaylen Hall for a 25-yard touchdown.
Corey Munson added a field goal on the next drive to push the margin on to 24-0.
After both teams had drives end with interceptions in the end zone, South Alabama got on the board with a 30-yard field goal from Diego Guajardo late in the first half. The Hilltoppers answered with a touchdown on an untimed play to end the half – a 1-yard flip pass from Reed to Malachi Corley that made the score 31-3.
“We were playing complementary football out there tonight,” Helton said. “If the offense made a great play, the defense came right behind them and made another great play. It just felt like that first half we were hitting on all cylinders and it was really cool to see.”
Reed and the offense continued to have success in the second half.
After South Alabama took the opening drive of the second half and scored a touchdown, WKU answered with a 39-yard touchdown to a wide-open Corley, who danced into the end zone to make the score 38-10.
The Jaguars got another touchdown to make the score 38-17, before WKU added two more Munson field goals to make the score 44-17 with 9:24 left. South Alabama added one more touchdown late, but was unable to get any closer.
WKU finished with 677 yards of offense, 10 shy of the New Orleans Bowl record, throwing for a New Orleans Bowl record 522 yards as a team.
Reed finished 36-for-55 passing with four touchdowns and one interception and was named the New Orleans Bowl MVP.
“It was a blessing to go out there and play in this bowl game,” Reed said. “Coach Helton hit the nail on the head – it was a really awesome bowl game and a special event to be a part of.
“For this to be my first impression of what bowl season is like is really awesome.”
A trio of receivers finished with more than 100 yards receiving. Corley led the way, tying the New Orleans Bowl record with 11 catches for 114 yards. Hall finished with eight catches for 138 yards, while Smith finished with a career-high 145 yards on six catches.
“With an offense like ours, we have weapons everywhere,” Corley said. “You have to pick your poison. Receivers are running open … and we are always a tough matchup for defenses.”
Bradley threw for 360 yards for the Jaguars, who finished 10-3.
“It was a tremendously disappointing loss for us,” South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said. “We did not play anywhere near our standard. Certainly Western Kentucky, Tyson Helton, did a tremendous job of getting their team prepared. They had a wonderful gameplan and they executed that gameplan.”