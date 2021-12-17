BOCA RATON, Fla. – Western Kentucky will have its hometown on its mind when it takes the field at FAU Stadium on Saturday to face Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
The game will mark one week since storms and tornadoes devastated parts of Bowling Green, Warren County and western Kentucky, and the Hilltoppers will try to give the community something to smile about.
“We’re playing this game for everybody that was affected, no doubt,” WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe said. “I hope we go out and get the win for them, and hopefully we can come out of this game making them happy.”
The National Weather Service said three separate tornadoes touched down in Warren County on Saturday, resulting in 17 deaths and the destruction of more than 500 homes and 100 businesses.
“It was heartbreaking, honestly,” WKU receiver Jerreth Sterns said. “I think the next morning, me and my little brother were just kind of walking around some of the parts and you see trees everywhere, people’s roofs gone, glass everywhere. It’s crazy to think about and it’s saddening that people were in the houses at the time, little kids. It’s just – I don’t know – it’s heartbreaking, honestly.”
After Saturday’s storms, the community rallied together to clean up debris, as well as raise money and supplies for those affected. WKU head coach Tyson Helton said seeing the response was “unbelievable” and “awe-inspiring.”
“It immediately made us, as a coaching staff and a team, just say, ‘Hey, it’s such an honor to be at a place like Bowling Green, at Western Kentucky.’ It kind of takes on a pride factor that says, ‘Hey, we need to go out there and represent our community,’ ” Helton said. “At the same time, we recognize the fact as we get there Saturday, it’s an opportunity for our community to sit down and be able to watch the game and take their minds off everything that’s going on and to be able to see our team and hopefully represent our school and our community extremely well.
“Our team definitely feels that. They take a lot of ownership in that, they take a lot of pride in that. ... For us as a team, it’s really an opportunity to represent our institution, our community and show everybody the pride we have at Western Kentucky.”
WKU’s opponent – Appalachian State – has even stepped up to help those around the region that were impacted by the storms. The Mountaineers’ athletics department raised supplies to be donated and its fanbase donated money. A fundraiser started by The Black & Gold Podcast, which claims in its Twitter bio to be “The World’s Greatest App State Podcast,” raised over $18,500 for the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, for example.
“This is going to be a big game and we both know that, and I think this is bigger than football,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said Monday at the Boca Raton Bowl opening news conference. “I think it’s a lot bigger than football with what’s going on in Bowling Green and down to Mayfield, Kentucky. We’re going to play a football game for all our fans to be proud of, but again, it’s bigger than football.”
WKU has been a part of other sporting events since Saturday’s devastating storms.
The men’s basketball team picked up a decisive victory over Ole Miss in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving later that day, and had another big win over Centre College on Tuesday. The Lady Topper basketball team went on the road and won at Miami (Ohio) earlier this week.
The Hilltopper football program is now hoping they can continue that success and give its community something positive.
“Being a guy from Kentucky, it means a lot to have a platform to make a positive impact,” WKU defensive back and Louisville native Omari Alexander said. “We’re all taking pride in that, even the guys that aren’t from Kentucky. We know how much the football team impacts the community and we know how much support we have from the Bowling Green community. It’ll be special to get a win for them.”{&end}