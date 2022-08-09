Western Kentucky had only two players in its secondary start every game last season, and only one of them is back this fall.
The Hilltoppers lost a leader in longtime starting safety Antwon Kincade but return cornerback Kahlef Hailassie with a new defense in place.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound redshirt junior was named to the Conference USA preseason watch list for the upcoming season and has been stepping into more of a leadership role in Tyson Summers' defense.
"Kahlef, to me, is a natural-born leader," Summers said at the team's media day. "I say that because, again, from a leadership standpoint Kahlef ... it's the work ethic piece. He's not necessarily someone that is going to do a lot of talking, he's not necessarily someone that's going to point any fingers – what he does is he comes out and works each day.
"I've been really proud to see his progression in his maturity and what he does from a work ethic standpoint. There are a lot of people you come across in life that can say a lot, that can talk the talk, but can't necessarily walk the walk. The things and the people that I enjoy are usually the ones that are walking the walk from a work ethic standpoint and he's certainly done that on the field. I've been very pleased with his development and his maturity throughout the time I've been here."
C-USA's preseason watch list is selected by the league's 11 head coaches and contains five players from each program. WKU's only other defensive representative was defensive end Juwuan Jones.
Hailassie started each of the Hilltoppers' 14 games last season in his first year with the program and finished fifth on the team with 57 tackles, including three for loss. He also picked off two passes, broke up five more and received all-conference honorable mention recognition.
Now, he's one of the returning players on the defensive side making the transition from working under former defensive coordinator Maurice Crum to Summers.
"Someone had interviewed me a little bit ago and asked me about coach Summers' defense, and I said our defense is going to be more like a blitzing defense," Hailassie said. "My role, I'm going to have to do a lot more things than line up and play man. We play a lot of zone, blitzing, all that different kind of stuff."
The Elk Grove, Calif., native was a three-star prospect out of Cosumnes Oaks High School and started his college career at Oregon in 2018, where he played in all 13 games as a freshman and primarily saw action at corner and on the punt return unit. Weber State announced Hailassie transferred to its program via Twitter on Feb. 5, 2020, but the team did not play any games in the fall with the FCS season moving to the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Independence Community College, where Hailassie came in the spring of 2021 to WKU from, also did not play any games that fall.
"I think he has hit tremendous strides with his overall growth and understanding with his football IQ, as far as that expanding dramatically with a new system," WKU defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson said. "He's been in multiple schemes being an Oregon transfer, being able to play in a lot of pro-style systems and now being able to adapt to his third pro-style system. I think he's done a good job of developing from a mental capacity as well as just maturing a little bit as you get older as a young adult."
WKU's defense saw plenty of time on the field last year because of the speed and frequency with which its offense found the end zone. The Hilltoppers were 10th of 14 teams in C-USA in scoring defense with 29.4 points allowed per game and 12th in total defense with 435.8 yards allowed per game.
WKU started the season rocky, allowing 21, 38, 33, 48 and 52 points in its 1-4 start – the only victory in that stretch was in the opener against FCS UT Martin – but rallied to win seven straight games and the East Division title. The Hilltoppers didn't allow more than 21 points in a single game during that stretch and finished the year second nationally with 31 takeaways.
In addition to Hailassie in the secondary, the Hilltoppers return Dominique Bradshaw, who started seven games at corner last year, A.J. Brathwaite Jr., who started 12 games at safety, Kaleb Oliver and Kendrick Simpkins, who each started a game at safety and Davion Williams, who started one at corner. Tre Shaw saw action in 12 games last year and C.J. Jones has made the move from running back to cornerback for the upcoming season.
WKU also has high expectations from two newcomers in the secondary.
North Texas transfer corner Upton Stout turned heads in the spring – he "really came in and changed how we played defense" with his energy, physicality and tempo, Hailassie said. Wyoming transfer safety Rome Weber saw plenty of action with the first team in the spring and, according to Hudson, he "has an uncanny ability to find the football, he has great spatial awareness, he has a great ability to key and diagnose and make plays in space – he's a ball magnet."
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Weber says the defense isn't like any he's played in before, but believes the spring helped with his progression.
"During the spring I don't think I ever had a day where I knew 100% everything I was doing," the redshirt junior said. "I just kept trying to get better every day and learn the playbook every day, and I feel like I'm still getting better now. I've just got to keep working."
WKU opened camp July 29 and held its first scrimmage Saturday. Head coach Tyson Helton said the offense was "hitting on all cylinders early" and "got the best of the defense for sure in the first half," but the defense responded well and limited the offense after that.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"We're going to continue to grow," Hudson said. "We get an opportunity to play against the No. 1 offense in the country each and every single day and they do a lot of things from a schematical point of view that puts us in some difficult situations. We're getting the best of both worlds here having the opportunity to get developed and see the hardest possible schemes that we can get every single day to develop us for the upcoming season."