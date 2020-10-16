Western Kentucky's cross country squads earned top-five finishes as they wrapped up the regular season at the Blazer Classic in Hoover, Ala., on Friday.
The men placed second out of seven schools in the 8K, finishing just behind Georgia Tech, while the women placed fifth out of eight teams in the 6K.
“Today the men had their best performance of the season,” WKU cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “We reduced our top-five spread by over a minute and they closed the race well. The guys are stepping up when it matters and in two weeks we want to come back and replicate that.”
On the men’s side, three runners recorded top-15 finishes. Emerson Wells led the team with a third-place finish after recording a time of 25:24.37 while Clint Sherman placed seventh with a PR of 25:33.05. Dedrick Troxell rounded out the top-15 finishers after recording a mark of 25:53.54 to place 11th.
The women saw two runners earn top-25 finishes in the meet, as Rory O’Connor placed 22nd with a time of 23:18.68 and Savannah Heckman finished 25th with a mark of 23:31.20.
“The women executed the plan as best as they could,” LeCompte said in a news release. “I think it being the first 6K of the season may have thrown them off slightly. Nonetheless, we have some work to do before the conference championships. We will have the full roster lining up in two weeks where I could see us performing at our best when it counts.”
WKU will head back to Hoover, Ala., to close out its season at the UAB-hosted Conference USA Championships on Oct. 31.
WKU Men’s Results:
- 2nd – Team – 25:58.55 Avg.
- 3rd – Emerson Wells – 25:24.37
- 7th – Clint Sherman – 25:33.05 (PR)
- 11th – Dedrick Troxell – 25:53.54
- 22nd – Jacob Skillman – 26:26.98
- 25th – Will Perrone – 26:34.79 (PR)
- 35th – Anthony Sweet – 27:17.88 (PR)
- 47th – Steven Votaw – 28:08.31
- 51st – Miles Huff – 28:32.63
WKU Women’s Results:
- 5th – Team – 24:18.31 Avg.
- 22nd – Rory O’Connor – 23:18.68
- 25th – Savannah Heckman – 23:31.20
- 38th – Haley Webb – 24:12.80
- 58th – Carley Maskos – 25:13.26 (PR)
- 59th – Jenna Vaughn – 25:15.58 (PR)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.