DALLAS – Expectations from an outside perspective are low for Tyson Helton’s first season leading Western Kentucky.
Conference USA released its Preseason Media Poll on Tuesday that has the Hilltoppers finishing fifth in the C-USA East Division. WKU went 3-9 last season under former coach Mike Sanford and missed out on a bowl game after four straight postseason appearances.
WKU finished ahead of only Old Dominion and Charlotte in the East.
Marshall and North Texas each won nine games and played in a bowl game last season and the league’s media are forecasting that the two schools will meet in the C-USA championship game this December, as the Thundering Herd were picked to win the East Division title while North Texas was selected to be crowned West Division champions.
Marshall received 14 first-place votes. FIU is predicted to place second in the league and earned nine first-place votes while FAU received three in third place. Middle Tennessee is predicted at fourth ahead of WKU.
The Mean Green received 20 first-place votes while second-place Southern Miss received four.
Closing out the media picks in the West Division are UAB, UTSA, Rice and UTEP, respectively.
The 15th annual Conference USA Football Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, will be held Dec. 7. The 2019 C-USA Football season kicks off Aug. 29 when WKU hosts Central Arkansas at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
