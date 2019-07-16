Weather Alert

...OPPRESSIVE HEAT AND HUMIDITY THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND... AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RISE INTO THE LOW TO MID 90S BEGINNING THURSDAY AND LASTING THROUGH THIS WEEKEND. HOT TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH HIGH HUMIDITY WILL RESULT IN OPPRESSIVE HEAT INDEX READINGS ABOVE 100 DEGREES. HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 110 DEGREES WILL BE POSSIBLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. IF YOU HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS LATE THIS WEEK AND THIS WEEKEND, PLAN TO TAKE BREAKS IN THE SHADE OR INDOORS WITH AIR CONDITIONING. DRINK PLENTY OF WATER AND WEAR SUNSCREEN. NEVER LEAVE KIDS OR PETS UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES.