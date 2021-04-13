Western Kentucky is well into its bubble life in Omaha, Neb., and is now ready to take the floor to get started in the NCAA Tournament.
The 18th-ranked Lady Toppers are scheduled to end a long layoff with a first-round match against Jackson State on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.
"We're really excited," WKU junior middle hitter Katie Isenbarger said Tuesday before the team's first practice in the bubble. "I think just being able to play this match on Wednesday is going to be so exciting because we haven't played a match in a while, and so I think we're all super pumped to get in the gym again today and then play tomorrow."
WKU (21-0) arrived in Omaha on Sunday, but has been unable to partake in volleyball activities leading up to Tuesday night's scheduled practice. Instead, the Lady Toppers have undergone multiple rounds of COVID-19 testing ahead of the start of the NCAA Tournament and have spent time together in their team room doing different activities.
But Wednesday will be the end of a long layoff for WKU dating back to the Conference USA championship victory over Rice on April 3. The Lady Toppers will now face fellow unbeaten Jackson State in a late-night match.
The Lady Tigers enter the NCAA Tournament at 11-0 and earned an automatic qualifying spot by winning the SWAC – the conference championship match was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes among the Arkansas-Pine Bluff program. Jackson State beat UAPB in the regular season 3-1.
"It's an interesting team because the thing that stands out is the fact that there's no one that stands out," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "They don't have one kid that you circle on your scouting report. They're a pretty balanced team from end to end and the thing that impresses you is they know how to win.
" ... Their system is very well thought out, their coaches do a really good job and they know how to win. They know how to make you make plays to beat them and that's going to be the story of this match. It's not going to be about stopping one particular player. It's going to be about us being really, really sound and being consistent and making plays because if you're not playing that kind of volleyball they will expose you because they will be playing that kind of volleyball, where they'll be pretty low error and keep balls in play and be really balanced. It's not a match that one team's going to give the other one. It's a match that somebody's going to have to go out and win."
Jackson State hits at a .237 clip and has two players – Jylen Whitten and Alexis Williams – with over 100 kills on the season, and three others have at least 50. The duo of Damassy Thompson and Dekyra Dennis have 170 and 148 assists, respectively, and the Lady Tigers average 2.29 aces per set – the second-best mark in the nation – led by 0.55 aces per set from Williams.
"They're a really well-rounded team," Briggs said. "There's not necessarily a go-to, but everyone can hit, everyone can pass, everyone can contribute to their team. They're going to be fun to play because you just don't know where they're going to come at you."
WKU is second nationally behind Kentucky in hitting percentage at .355, and ranks eighth in opponent hitting percentage, allowing foes to operate at just a .122 clip. The Lady Toppers have dominated opponents this season, going 63-4 in sets.
On Tuesday, Briggs was named the AVCA South Region Player of the Year and Hudson was named the region Coach of the Year. Briggs, Nadia Dieudonne, Lauren Matthews and Isenbarger all were First Team All-Region, while Kayland Jackson was an Honorable Mention selection.
The NCAA Tournament is limited to 48 teams, with 30 conference champion automatic qualifiers and 18 at-large selections. The top 16 overall seeds received a first-round bye. The tournament will be played April 14-24 and will be held entirely in Omaha, instead of at regional sites as it has in the past.
"This is going to feel like a club tournament – going to a convention center with a whole bunch of courts around. I think that's exciting and fun," Briggs said. "It kind of reminds me of when I was younger."
WKU is 4-12 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches, but has won first-round matches in each of its last two trips to the tournament, and has advanced to the second round in four of its last six trips.
With a win over Jackson State, WKU would face No. 15 overall seed Washington State (11-4) in the second round Thursday.