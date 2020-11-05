On Oct. 1, Travis Hudson and two of his Western Kentucky volleyball players took turns sitting at a podium in E.A. Diddle Arena discussing over Zoom with reporters their excitement to open the 2020-21 season with a match two days later against Mercer.
The next day, that opportunity was taken away when the Bears canceled the match due to COVID-19 related issues.
On Saturday, the Lady Toppers will get another chance to play when they host UAB in a regular-season match, followed by an exhibition match against Middle Tennessee, and they feel as if they're even more prepared this time around.
"It's really crazy because these last couple of weeks, I think we have become much better," WKU senior outside hitter Kayland Jackson said. "Like, we have taken a huge step just in the last couple of weeks. Even though our game did get canceled, sadly, I think we took advantage of that and said, 'OK, let's be more prepared for this next time that we get an opportunity to step on the court.' "
The Mercer match was the only one on the schedule at the time of its cancellation, as the NCAA and Conference USA moved championships to the spring. Saturday's matches at E.A. Diddle Arena were in the works for a while, Hudson said Thursday, and the plans were announced Oct. 28.
WKU is scheduled to face UAB at 11 a.m. in a match that will count toward the 2020-21 record, and at 4:30 p.m. will play an exhibition match against Middle Tennessee that will not count toward the regular-season record. UAB and Middle Tennessee are expected to play an exhibition match at 2:30 p.m.
WKU's match against UAB will be streamed for free on the HSSN Facebook page and will not be open to the public. Select family members from teams are expected to be in attendance.
With a limited number of days allowed for competition through the year, Saturday's events will conclude WKU's fall competition, and Hudson said he's grateful for the two other C-USA programs for making the trip to end the fall session with actual competition.
"It's kind of been that carrot that's been dangled out in front of our players for a very long time, so I'm hopeful things go well for the rest of the week with regards to COVID and everything and we can make sure that we show up on Saturday and have that opportunity," Hudson said.
Saturday will mark 11 months and one day since WKU last took the court for an actual match. The Lady Toppers last played Dec. 6, when they fell 3-2 to Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish with a 32-2 season.
Leading up to the next match, the focus has been inward.
"We've been focusing a lot on ourselves," WKU senior outside hitter Hallie Shelton said. "I think instead of focusing on a scouting report, we've really been narrowed in on what our side of the net will look like, because we know if we prepare the right way on our side of the net, we'll be ready to play whoever."
UAB is coming off a 12-15 season in which it went 4-10 in C-USA play. WKU swept the Blazers in both matches they played, and UAB has yet to play this season. Three matches on the schedule on the team's website are listed as canceled. UAB has a new head coach in Betsy Freeburg, and Hudson says the program has seen some other turnover, but expects it to be a physical group like normal.
Middle Tennessee is coming off a 13-17 season in which it went 6-8 in conference play. The team's 13 wins were the most since 2013 and the Blue Raiders advanced to the C-USA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Hudson says he expects Middle Tennessee to take another step forward in the fourth season under Chuck Crawford.
Hudson says the result for the latter match is "irrelevant" because of experimentation with lineups since it's only an exhibition.
He also says he won't be surprised if his team plays well Saturday with plenty of talent back from last year's squad, or poorly since it has been nearly a year since they've taken the court. Leading up to the Mercer match, Hudson said WKU's offense was lacking some cohesion, but is pleased with how it has developed since, and now his mind has wandered more to the defensive side.
"Are we going to do a good job of getting people stopped? Because that is ultimately going to decide how good and bad we are come spring because we have a lot of offensive talent," Hudson said. "I don't know that there's anything I could see Saturday that's going to change my mind about that.
"As a coach who likes to be as prepared as possible, if we came out and played phenomenally well on Saturday, that wouldn't shock me because we're an awfully talented, veteran team. If we came out and played incredibly poorly, that would not shock me because it's been a year since they've been in that setting. I'm as curious as anybody to see what level we will put out there on Saturday on both sides of the ball."
