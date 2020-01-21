A wrinkle in Western Kentucky’s schedule is calling for consecutive games against the school’s newest rival.
In a rare format in the conference schedule, WKU (12-6 overall, 5-1 Conference USA) this week will play Marshall (9-10, 3-3) twice in a four-day span, the first coming Wednesday night in a trip to Huntington, W.Va., for a 6 p.m. CST tipoff at the Cam Henderson Center.
The Thundering Herd will turn around and visit Bowling Green on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. start time.
“That’s a bit of a unique situation but we have to come out ready to play whoever is matched up with us,” redshirt junior forward Carson Williams said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s the same team back-to-back. We’ll be ready for that.”
This week will be the first time WKU has played the same opponent in back-to-back regular-season games since VCU in 2011-12. It’s the first time this has occurred in regular season conference play since facing Middle Tennessee in back-to-back games during the 1970-71 season.
Conference USA added that twist in the schedule with a number of teams facing their travel partners in back-to-back games. All but two pairs of teams – Rice/North Texas and Charlotte/Old Dominion – are facing their travel partners in consecutive games, but they are playing each other within a two-week window.
“I like it not being Thursday, Saturday,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “I wish we had three days both ways. … One thing about the scout the next night is there’s not a lot of different parts you can move around. We know it’s never easy going on the road in this league. Marshall has a really good basketball team and it’ll be a difficult challenge for us up there (Wednesday).”
In the last two seasons, the Hilltoppers and Thundering Herd have met in a short turnaround. WKU won both regular-season games in a 21-day span in the 2017-18 regular season, but lost in the C-USA Tournament championship by one point.
The teams split the two regular-season games last season. Marshall edged Old Dominion on Saturday and lost three out of four before that matchup. Sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey is the second-leading scorer in C-USA, averaging 15.8 points per game.
The Cam Henderson Center traditionally presents one of the most challenging environments for opponents. This season’s average attendance is 5,556, which is third in the league and about 800 more than WKU draws on average at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“It’s a hostile environment,” junior Taveion Hollingsworth said. “Every road game is going to be like that. I feel like it’s definitely harder to win there, but we can do it. It’s just up to us.”
WKU has won three straight heading into the midweek matchup, riding the scoring momentum of Hollingsworth that earned him the C-USA Co-Player of the Week. The junior has benefited from the newfound identity the team has developed since center Charles Bassey’s injury in early December.
With freshman Jordan Rawls moving into the starting point guard role on Jan. 11, Hollingsworth is averaging 22.5 points per game and shooting 52.8 percent from the field while making 29-of-32 free-throw attempts. Rawls being inserted into the lineup was a result of Camron Justice’s back injury that caused him to miss two games, but he came off the bench for a valuable 20 minutes in the win against Charlotte where Hollingsworth tied a career-high 30 points.
The guard-centered lineup has the Hilltoppers tied for first place in the conference standings.
“We’re definitely starting to build an identity,” Williams said. “Definitely some stuff to clean up and things to figure out, but we’re starting to build an identity. Obviously, still some stuff to clean up and figure out but we’re starting to learn who we are with the roster we got.”
Western Kentucky (12-6, 5-1) at Marshall (9-10, 3-3)
6 p.m. CST, Wednesday, Cam Henderson Center
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg); Jordan Rawls, g, 6-1, fr. (7.6 ppg, 2.0 apg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (9.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
Marshall – Taevion Kinsey, g, 6-5, so. (15.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Jarrod West, g, 5-11, jr. (14.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Andrew Taylor, g, 6-3, r-fr. (9.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Marko Sarenac, g/f, 6-7, fr. (4.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Iran Bennett, f, 6-9, r-so. (10.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg)
TV – Stadium/Facebook
Radio: WKLX 100.7 FM
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (74-48, fourth year; 367-214 overall), Western Kentucky; Dan D’Antoni (105-85 sixth season; 105-85 overall) Marshall.
Series Record: Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 16-12. The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 68-59 at home on Jan. 21, 2019.
Last time out Western Kentucky won 80-63 over Charlotte on Saturday; Marshall won at home against Old Dominion 68-67 on Saturday.
