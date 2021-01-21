After having its season moved from fall to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Kentucky women's soccer team is getting ready for game action.
The Lady Toppers are preparing to open the season with an exhibition match at Bellarmine on Saturday and will play another at Lipscomb on Feb. 2, before kicking off the regular season at home against North Alabama on Feb. 6.
"We're all pretty fired up," WKU coach Jason Neidell said. "There's always a silver lining to everything. The pandemic's been horrible and I certainly don't want to make light of it, but it also shows you things that maybe you've taken for granted and things that maybe you need to find a way to appreciate more. The opportunity to play is something that was taken from us during the pandemic, and now we have that opportunity back."
WKU had one exhibition match in the fall – a shootout victory against UAB on Oct. 23. The last official match the Lady Toppers played was in the 2019 Conference USA Tournament, which they lost 2-1 to Charlotte. A long layoff after the 10-7-1 season has WKU hungry to get back out on the pitch.
"Last year we had an awesome year. We were really competitive," senior defender Avery Jacobsen said. "Unfortunately, it didn't end the way we thought it was going to by any means, but we just kept building on that and we have a lot of returning starters this year, which is extremely exciting for us, and all the new pieces that we added are college ready and they're hungry just like the returners are, so I think bringing home that trophy is very achievable for us."
The 2021 spring will mark the 20th season for WKU's soccer program. Neidell has been the head coach for all of them, and says the team is planning ways to honor the milestone, like a 20th anniversary team of the 20 best players in program history.
"It's a pretty neat feeling and it's hard to imagine because it goes in the blink of an eye," Neidell said. "You tell me 20 years, and I'm like, 'Man, have I been here that long? Has it really been 20 years?' I can't really put it into words, but a lot of gratefulness for the opportunity to be here for as long because that's not normal in sports, so I'm just really grateful."
WKU has high aspirations coming off its first winning season and conference tournament appearance since 2016. The Lady Toppers were in the middle of the pack in C-USA in goals per game, averaging 1.78, and third in goals against average last season.
Lyric Schmidt and Avery Jacobsen, who were recruited as center backs but moved outside the last few years, return to the middle to make up the defensive spine of the team. Neidell said there's a good chance freshman and Greenwood graduate Ellie Belcher would also start on the back end. WKU doesn't return Anne-Marie Ulliac, who played all 18 games games last year and recorded two shutouts, but brings back Ashley Kobylinski and Afton Schraml in the goalkeeper position, after both saw limited time last year. WKU also added Daviess County graduate Shelby Helton to the roster to create more depth at the position.
Junior Ambere Barnett is expected to be a team leader, and is a box-to-box type player in the midfield who Neidell said the staff is asking to be more aggressive in her attack. Barnett scored five times – she had a team-high 77 shots – and had six assists last season.
"We're hungry," Barnett said. "Everyone's coming back even better, fit, ready to play and I feel like we're all clicking together really well. I just hope that it stays that way and we can just keep going up, but everyone's just super excited to just get back together and play."
Lucy Lyon, Brina Micheels and Sydney Ernst are other midfielders Neidell expects to make strides this season, as well as forwards Lily Rummo, Taylor Stanley, Katie Erwin and Ansley Cate.
Because of the change to spring and conflicts with school schedules and career plans after college, WKU will be without Victoria Mayo and Ashley Leonard, who were originally expected to return. Leonard scored a team-high eight goals last season.
Despite that, Neidell believes this could be the best team WKU has fielded.
"I think we have a team that, top to bottom, this might be the strongest team we've ever had here in 20 years," he said. "Usually you have – I hate to use the word mid-major – but as a mid-major program with 25 players, usually you have 10 or 12 players and then the roster usually drops out after that, and this year I feel like one through 25 is really, really good and I feel like at any given time anyone on the roster can make an impact for us."
The group will be in for a tough nonconference schedule to start the season, before heading into a shortened C-USA slate. After North Alabama, WKU will host Bellarmine, Lipscomb and Xavier and travel to Southern Illinois before opening league play at Middle Tennessee. WKU also has nonconference games scheduled against Centre College and Louisville, as well as league matches against FIU, FAU, Marshall, Old Dominion and Charlotte.
"Four of the seven nonconference games we have are against teams that were NCAA Tournament participants in 2019. All of them are coming here to play, which is a little unfortunate that we're at reduced capacity, but it's pretty neat. We built a pretty darn good schedule," Neidell said. " ... Once we get to conference, they divided us into East and West divisions, and so we only have six games instead of 10, so every game has added significance, so it's just going to be a fun ride."
After that, WKU is hoping to find some success in the C-USA Tournament – something it has been unable to do thus far. The Lady Toppers haven't won a league tournament match since 2013, when it beat Little Rock and Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament before falling to South Alabama.
"The championships have been a little elusive to us. It's not really about winning a conference tournament game, it's about winning a conference championship and going to the NCAA Tournament," Neidell said. " ... We won several championships, as far as regular-season titles, back in the old Sun Belt days, but that has been elusive to us to win a conference tournament and it's something I think our players are excited to do.
"There's going to be some players who are pioneers that are going to be the first ones to do it, and I think that this group is hungry and they have an opportunity to do something nobody before them has done and leave a legacy behind. That's kind of the vision of the program, is to be a perennial team in Conference USA and win conference championships, so that's the vision of the program, that's the direction we're headed and we're looking to build toward that."
