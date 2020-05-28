Western Kentucky University football players can return to campus soon.
The university is proposing a plan to begin bringing back most WKU football players to campus starting June 8. Athletics will phase the arrival of 16 teams throughout the summer for physicals and voluntary workouts. The current plan for athletes returning in August is based on health and government guidelines at the time of the proposal with dates and number of returners subject to change.
WKU is proposing to bring the rest of its football team along with the volleyball and women’s soccer teams to campus on July 6. Football, volleyball and women’s soccer players are returning first to supplement time missed from what they would’ve had in the spring workouts.
"From a logistical standpoint, (football) obviously the biggest one in terms of size of the roster and coaching staff and they start play at the end of fall," WKU athletics director Todd Stewart said on a Zoom news conference Thursday. "We're going to gradually phase in starting the eighth. They'll be the only ones that will be here on campus from June 8 to July 6. What we really wanted to do is get the team fall sports here first, get them into a routine, get them around their teammates and their coaches again and after that, we have a gradual phase throughout the month of July when we'll bring everybody else in."
WKU students haven’t been on campus since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic moved university courses online and forced a majority of students to move back home. Conference USA canceled what remained of its basketball tournament and its spring sports postseason on March 12. The following days included cancellations of spring football practice, baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and golf seasons across college athletics.
The NCAA also implemented a dead period for in-person recruiting by coaches.
The decision to bring athletes back to campus fits in line with WKU president Dr. Timothy Caboni’s announcement on May 8 to return students to campus in the fall.
The universities overall plan to is begin fall classes on Aug. 24 and not return to campus following the Thanksgiving holiday.
WKU football is scheduled to open its season Sept. 5 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT-Chattanooga. Soccer and volleyball schedules haven't been announced yet, but their seasons usually begin in early to mid-August.
The first phase will include approximately 60 football players to participate in strength and conditioning workouts in groups of 10 or less. The athletics department will only perform COVID-19 testing for those who display symptoms of the virus. Asymptomatic people will not be tested.
If a student-athlete tests positive, they will be isolated. The university is still evaluating a number of options on how that isolation will be conducted. Because of the small groups, contact tracing will be easier to track and monitor. Groups with a member who tested positive will also be isolated.
"What we're doing is pretty consistent with what the (Southeastern Conference) is going to do," Stewart said. "We will have extensive protocols for any scenario that evolves and certainly anyone that wants to get a test or needs to get a test, we will make arrangements for that to happen. What we will initially do is we'll have everybody back in small groups. Anybody that is not feeling well or has symptoms, we'll test. If there is a positive test, then working with our university, they will be isolated and we'll monitor everyone they've been in contact with."
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be brought back to campus on July 9 and begin voluntary workouts July 13. Cheerleading, men’s and women’s golf, cross country, track and field, softball, baseball and tennis teams will return to campus in phases until Aug. 22.
The proposed restart timeline will be open for public feedback and approval of the plan, which is one of four student return proposals by the university, is expected next week.
"It's a working, living document that will be altered as we move forward," Stewart said. "We'll continue to learn a lot more over the next few months. I'm really confident about the plan we have and our athletes are coming back to a very safe environment."
Here’s the complete list of proposed return dates for WKU sports programs with the listed number of athletes for each sport:
June 8 – Football (65, partial)
July 6 – Football (40, remaining)
July 6 – Volleyball (14)
July 6 – Soccer (26)
July 9 – Women’s basketball (17)
July 9 – Men’s basketball (15)
July 20 – Cheerleading (65)
Aug. 14 – Men’s Golf (12)*
Aug. 17 – Women’s Golf (9)*
Aug. 18 – Cross Country (24)*
Aug. 22 – Track and Field (31)*
Aug. 22 – Softball (19)*
Aug. 22 – Baseball (51)*
Aug. 22 – Tennis (8)*
* Based on health/government guidelines at the time, there is potential that some of these programs could have limited returners in July.
