Western Kentucky backup quarterback Carson Baker has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The news was first reported by the 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account.
Baker appeared in one game during the Hilltoppers' 3-4 start, completing a 54-yard touchdown pass to Craig Burt Jr. on his only throwing attempt late in WKU's season-opening victory against UT Martin.
Bailey Zappe entered fall camp as WKU's starting quarterback and has shined throughout the beginning of the season. Zappe has thrown for 3,014 yards and 29 touchdowns on 246-of-346 attempts with four interceptions. Drew Zaubi has emerged as the next quarterback out, appearing in three games – including the last two – with an incompletion on his only throwing attempt.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Baker signed with WKU in late April as a redshirt sophomore transfer from San Diego State. While there, he appeared in eight games after redshirting his first year in 2018. He started five games in two years playing, completing 78-of-128 passes for 789 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.
WKU currently has the 11th-best scoring offense in the nation at 39.9 points per game and the second-best total offense with 542.9 yards per game. The Hilltoppers lead the nation in passing offense with 436.3 yards passing per game.
The Hilltoppers are coming off back-to-back wins at Old Dominion and FIU and are scheduled to return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday to face Charlotte in a 3 p.m. homecoming game.