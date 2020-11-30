Western Kentucky redshirt junior quarterback Davis Shanley has entered the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter and WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Monday.
"Thank you western Kentucky for the past 4 years. I have built so many friendships and appreciate everything they have done for me especially allowing me to earn my degree," Shanley wrote. "However, the time has come for me to move on and start a new chapter in my life.
"I have officially entered the transfer portal and will be a graduate transfer."
Shanley has appeared in only one game for the Hilltoppers over the last two seasons, recording a 16-yard rush on Nov. 9, 2019, at Arkansas on an option play.
He redshirted his first season at WKU in 2017, and appeared in nine games with four starts the following year. In the Hilltoppers' 3-9 2018 season, Shanley threw for 942 yards on 96-of-141 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 91 yards and a touchdown on 38 rushing attempts.
That season was highlighted by a 240-yard, one-touchdown performance on 22-of-33 passing in a 20-17 loss at Louisville, and a 257-yard, two-touchdown game on 24-of-31 passing in a 37-34 loss to Old Dominion.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback from Duluth, Ga., hadn't seen any game action this season, but following a 41-10 loss to BYU, WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Shanley was the backup for the game with Kevaris Thomas inactive. Late in the game, Darius Ocean came in at quarterback in place of starter Tyrrell Pigrome because the game was out of hand, and Helton wanted the younger player to get some experience, Helton said.
Pigrome started the first four games of the season, but was replaced by Thomas in the second half of a 38-14 loss to Marshall in the team's fourth game. Thomas started the next game at UAB and against Chattanooga, but Pigrome entered late against the Mocs and has started the four games since. WKU's game at Charlotte scheduled for Tuesday morning was canceled Monday.
Shanley was one of five quarterbacks on WKU's roster this season. Pigrome is a graduate senior and Thomas is a redshirt sophomore. The Hilltoppers also have Ocean and Grady Robison, who are both freshmen.
The NCAA Division I Council in August approved a blanket waiver to give fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it. WKU or its coaches have not yet said who may or may not use that waiver to return next season.
