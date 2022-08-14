Western Kentucky quarterback Jarret Doege has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Sunday.
Doege, who joined the Hilltoppers as a transfer from West Virginia, was one of the frontrunners for the starting position along with West Florida transfer Austin Reed.
Reed on Sunday posted a photo collection on Instagram of photos from fall camp, which linebacker Will Ignont shared to his story with "QB1" written in it, and receiver Dalvin Smith shared it with the comment "Let's Ride!"
The Hilltoppers had the team's second scrimmage Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. After the session, which was closed to the public and media, head coach Tyson Helton said the battle for the starting spot was "really tight."
"We’ll go back and look at this film," he said. "I love both of our quarterbacks. I think either one can go out there and win for us, so we’ve just got to keep evaluating this film and come together and make decisions, but that’ll be later down the line."
Helton said during the team's media day July 28 -- one day before opening camp -- Reed and Doege were the frontrunners for the starting position.
"It's the same answer probably from media day. Those guys, they've come out and they've battled every single day," WKU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle said Friday. "It's great seeing their relationship on and off the field. They know they're competing against each other, but they're still really good teammates. They cheer for each other and stuff. They like to see the offense succeed. Both those guys have had an unbelievable fall camp and it's been just exciting to be a part of. Not going to comment on who's the frontrunner or anything -- that's more coach Helton whenever he's ready to make that decision -- but both those guys have done an unbelievable job."
Doege came to WKU with Power Five experience after spending the last three seasons at West Virginia. He was coming off a season in which he threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns on 272-of-417 passing with 12 interceptions. He’s the Division I active leader in career passing yards and touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Lubbock, Texas, native spent the first two seasons of his college career at Bowling Green State.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Reed comes from Division II West Florida, where he went 22-3 as the starting quarterback over two seasons and claimed a national title in 2019. During that time, he threw for 7,507 yards and 78 touchdowns. Helton described Reed as "a gunslinger" -- "When he goes out there, you don’t know where it’s headed, but it’s headed there fast," Helton said.
"I just like to keep it down to one word and that’s a winner,” Reed said earlier in camp when describing his game. “In my time, all I’ve ever judged myself on is how many wins I get. For me, that’s the most important thing. I’m going to throw it around the yard. I’m going to make a couple throws that you might clench your butthole when I make that throw. Sorry, that might not be the best use of words, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.
"This offense is really just suited around putting a guy back there who can win. I’m just hoping to be that guy and hoping to do what this offense needs me to do and let those guys around me make me look good."
Reed started his career at Southern Illinois, where he redshirted in 2018 before making the move to Pensacola, Fla., where he won a Division II national title with West Florida in 2019.
Reed said part of the reason he elected to leave West Florida was to move up and compete to be pushed to win a starting job, and WKU was enticing because “they have the recipe for a small-school guy moving up and being successful” – Bailey Zappe moved up to WKU from the FCS ranks at Houston Baptist. The Hilltoppers were second nationally in scoring with 44.2 points per game and total offense with 535.3 yards per game last season, and they had the best passing attack at 433.7 yards per game. Zappe, who was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the New England Patriots, set FBS single-season records for touchdown passes and passing yards.
WKU quarterback Chance McDonald left the program earlier in camp to explore options outside of football. The Hilltoppers quarterback room also contains true freshmen Caden Veltkamp and Turner Helton and redshirt freshman Darius Ocean.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.