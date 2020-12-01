For the second time in as many days, a Western Kentucky quarterback has entered the transfer portal.
One day after Davis Shanley entered the transfer portal, Kevaris Thomas has done the same, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
"First off I want to thank wku for giving me the opportunity to attend there school. I also want to thank the coaching staff for allowing me to be apart of the team, my 3 years here have been the best you can ask for," Thomas wrote on Twitter. "I've learned so much on how to be an adult and how to be a great football player. After talking to my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal. my recruitment is officially opened back up to all!! #newbeginnings"
The news was first reported on Twitter by 247Sports Transfer Portal.
Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound redshirt sophomore, has appeared in three games for the Hilltoppers this season with two starts. He entered in the second half of a 38-14 loss to Marshall on Oct. 10, completing 9-of-18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, while adding 30 yards and a score on seven rushing attempts.
With Tyrrell Pigrome battling turf toe and WKU's offense struggling, Thomas got the start for the following two games at UAB and against Chattanooga. He threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-35 passing against the Blazers, with two interceptions, and had 59 yards on 12-of-17 passing against the Mocs, but was battling a hip pointer and replaced by Pigrome in the second half.
In total, Thomas had 369 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 37-of-70 passing and 29 yards and one touchdown on 24 rushing attempts this season. He did not play after the Chattanooga game.
Thomas was a four-star recruit out of Lakeland (Fla.) High School, and was the highest-rated high school recruit ever to sign with WKU when he did. He appeared in three games and redshirted his first season at WKU, seeing action in short-yardage situations. He rushed six times for 18 yards and a touchdown during that season. Last year he appeared in one game, completing a 6-yard pass to Ty Storey on a trick play against Southern Miss.
Shanley had appeared in only one game for WKU over the last two seasons, and none this season. He recorded a 16-yard rush on Nov. 9, 2019, at Arkansas on an option play.
Pigrome, the starter for WKU's other eight games, has thrown for 1,205 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions on 136-of-237 passing and rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 87 attempts in his first year with the program after arriving as a graduate transfer from Maryland.
WKU had five quarterbacks on its roster this season, the others being freshmen Darius Ocean and Grady Robison. Robison has not played, and Ocean played late in the 41-10 loss at BYU. His one pass attempt was incomplete.
The NCAA Division I Council in August approved a blanket waiver to give fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it. WKU or its coaches have not yet said who may or may not use that waiver to return next season. Pigrome was not honored ahead of WKU's senior day game against FIU, and has stated during media availabilities the importance of closing the season strong to get positive momentum heading into next season.
Chance McDonald, a Class of 2021 quarterback from Steilacoom (Wash.) High School, has committed to WKU.
247Sports Transfer Portal also reported Tuesday redshirt freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Fails and redshirt freshman defensive end Stephone Atkinson entered the transfer portal. Fails had appeared in eight games over the last two seasons, primarily on special teams, and Atkinson appeared in one game last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.