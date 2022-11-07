Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed received numerous honors after his performance in a 59-7 victory over Charlotte at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday.
Reed was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. He also earned College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week recognition for the second time this season.
It was Reed’s first C-USA Player of the Week honor and WKU’s fourth player of the week this season.
Reed threw for a season-high 409 yards and six touchdowns while completing 23-of-38 passes in WKU’s 59-7 victory over Charlotte. His six touchdown passes went to six different receivers, and his first two throws of the game were touchdowns.
Reed has thrown for 3,171 yards and 28 touchdowns this year while rushing for six more touchdowns.
The Hilltoppers will be in action again on Saturday when they host Rice in their home finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and the game can be watched on ESPN+.
WKU-Auburn kickoff time announced for Nov. 19 game
The kickoff time and television selection for WKU’s trip to take on Auburn has been announced.
The Hilltoppers and Tigers will play at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network.
WKU and Auburn have played two times previously, with the Tigers claiming victories in 2003 and 2005. It will mark the first time the Tops have taken on an SEC program since visiting Arkansas in 2019. WKU defeated the Razorbacks 45-19 in that game.