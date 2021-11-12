Western Kentucky backup quarterback Grady Robison has entered the transfer portal.
"After much thought and consideration I have officially entered my name in the Transfer Portal," Robison wrote in a post on Twitter. "I'd like to thank my coaches, family, and teammates for their ongoing support."
Robison, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback in his second year with the program, had not appeared in any games at the college level. The Sammamich, Wash., native was a member of WKU's practice squad last season but retained his freshman year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dual-threat quarterback was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports out of Eastlake High School and led his team to a 9-2 record as a senior. He chose WKU over schools including Central Washington, Montana State and Northern Colorado.
Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said during fall camp Robison had seen action outside of the quarterback position.
"Grady Robison is kind of doing a lot of different things for us right now as well,” Kittley said during camp. “He’s kind of helping out with some special teams, getting a few snaps at quarterback, getting some snaps at wide receiver. He’s kind of doing some different stuff.”
The decision leaves WKU with four quarterbacks on its roster -- starter Bailey Zappe, Drew Zaubi, Darius Ocean and Chance McDonald. Carson Baker, a transfer from San Diego State who joined WKU in the offseason and appeared in one game, entered the portal Oct. 26.
The Hilltoppers have the top passing offense leading into this weekend's slate of games at 418.6 yards passing per game. Zappe has thrown for 3,688 yards and 37 touchdowns on 308-of-441 passing with six interceptions in the team's 5-4 start.
WKU is scheduled to travel to Rice for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.