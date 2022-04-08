Western Kentucky quarterback Drew Zaubi throws the ball to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman during WKU's spring practices for the 2022 season at Houchen Industries - L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky quarterback Drew Zaubi will enter the transfer portal, he announced Friday via Twitter.
“I cannot thank my coaches and teammates enough for everything here. Western Kentucky will hold a special place in my heart, but it’s on to the next chapter,” Zaubi wrote in the announcement. “I’m entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility and will have my degree at the end of May.”
Zaubi was one of six quarterbacks on WKU’s roster this spring, and an announcement on a starting quarterback wasn't expected to come until the fall. The quarterback room currently includes returners in Darius Ocean and Chance McDonald, as well as newcomers in South Warren graduate Caden Veltkamp, West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege and West Florida transfer Austin Reed.
Zaubi played the most last season behind Bailey Zappe but still saw very limited action mainly late in games. He appeared in seven games and completed three of the four passes he attempted for 38 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 225 redshirt junior previously played at Reedley College, where he helped lead his team to the Northern California Football Association American Division championship in 2019. He threw for 1,162 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions that season. Zaubi – a South Oldham graduate – started his career at Louisville but did not play.
WKU is scheduled to continue practices until its April 23 spring game, and the Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2022 season against Austin Peay on Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
