The Western Kentucky baseball team keeps rolling along, completing a three-game sweep of Charlotte with a 14-10 win on Sunday at Nick Denes Field.
Charlotte blasted six home runs, but WKU (25-20 overall, 10-11 Conference USA) was able to counter the power surge with a huge seventh inning to secure a third straight conference series and back-to-back series sweeps.
It’s the first time WKU has earned back-to-back sweeps in Conference USA play. The last time the Hilltoppers swept back-to-back series was in the Sun Belt Conference in 2010.
“You take it,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said. “It’s good. You want them to feel good, but going through life you are either humbled or being humbled. Nobody likes that feeling of being humbled, so we are pretty appreciative about it and we are pretty humble about it. I think they are doing a great job of that right now.”
Charlotte (22-21, 12-8) entered the series with seven straight wins in conference play, but WKU was able to cool them off with three straight wins – capped by Sunday’s rally.
WKU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but missed a chance to add to the lead with two runners thrown out at home in the inning.
Brandon Stahlman hit his first of two homers in the second to get Charlotte on the board, but WKU answered with an RBI double by Tristan Garcia to make the score 3-1 after three.
Jack Dragum helped Charlotte inch closer with an RBI single in the fifth and Charlotte got homers from Stahlman and Kaden Hopson in the sixth to slip front 5-3.
WKU responded with a huge seventh-inning rally. The Hilltoppers scored seven times to move in front 10-5, getting two-run singles from Ty Crittenberger and Kirk Liebert and a two-run homer from Aiden Gilroy – his second of the season.
“I was sitting fastball there, but he just left a cutter for me to bang with two strikes,” Gilroy said.
Charlotte got homers from Hopson and Cam Fisher in the top of the eighth, but WKU countered with four in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 14-7.
Charlotte added two more in the ninth, but C.J. Weems was able to close it out for his seventh save of the season.
Cole Heath earned the win in relief, improving to 2-0 on the season. Crittenberger had a three hit game, while Gilroy, Garcia, Liebert and Lukas Farris added two hits each.
With the win WKU improved to 8-1 in the last nine conference games and now sits tied for sixth with with Florida Atlantic, although WKU holds the tiebreaker after sweeping FAU last weekend.The top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament, with UAB – a team the Hilltoppers beat two out of three two series ago – the first team currently out with a 5-16 record in conference play.
“If you are doing anything now with nine games to go … we are just trying to separate ourselves from that eight spot – give yourself enough room,” Rardin said. “To separate yourself, all we can do is keep doing this type of stuff. The emphasis today was, yeah we won the series but we are talked about what this could do for the rest (of the season).”
WKU will open a three-game series at Florida International at 6 p.m. on Friday.{&end}