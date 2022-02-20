The Western Kentucky softball team rallied late to claim the WKU Hilltopper Classic championship.
The Hilltoppers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come away with a 5-4 victory over Southeast Missouri on Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex.
"We knew we were better than (SEMO pitcher Rachel Rook) and it was just we had to pick it up a little bit and work as a team," said WKU fifth-year senior and Louisiana transfer Bailey Curry, who had 12 RBIs on the weekend. " I think -- with there only being 17 of us -- we're really close and all of us know whether we're playing or not it doesn't matter, at any given moment anybody's number can be called. I think we just kind of picked it up in that last knowing, 'Hey, we can do this.' "
WKU (8-1) got a runner on with less than two outs each of the first five innings but couldn't turn it into runs against Rook, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year. Its best chance to that point came in the bottom of the fourth when -- down 4-0 after the Redhawks (5-5) plated four runs in the top of the inning -- Taylor Davis and Taylor Sanders collected back-to-back singles to lead off the frame and both advanced to scoring position before Rook retired the next three batters she faced to remain unscathed.
The next inning, Brylee Hage hit a leadoff double and advanced to third with one out off a wild pitch, but Rook struck out her third batter and Jillian Anderson made a diving catch in left to end the inning with the shutout still intact.
The Hilltoppers finally broke through in the sixth, however.
Davis and Sanders hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and advanced to scoring position with a one-out wild pitch, before Curry continued her hot hitting weekend. She hit a two-run single to get WKU on the board, and Hage added an RBI single shortly after to make it a one-run game. The inning ended with WKU in the lead after Kennedy Foote lined out to left and one runner tagged to score and another reached home on a bad throw. Randi Drinnon, who started the play at first, was caught between third and home to end the inning.
"I think we had some timely hitting. I think Taylor Davis did a great job starting us off and then Taylor Sanders -- both of those innings -- did a really nice job," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "Brylee got up and hit a shot to right field and we had to get real tough. Obviously Rook is a real tough pitcher, but we took her out and then brought her back in and Foote had a chance to redeem herself and she made the adjustment, so that was great."
But the damage had been done, and Shelby Nunn retired the three batters she faced in the top of the seventh to close out the complete-game victory and give WKU a 5-4 Hilltopper Classic title.
Nunn gave up five hits and one walk, and didn't allow an earned run in the outing. She finished with five strikeouts in the victory and 14 across three outings in WKU's 5-0 showing at the event -- its first home games since winning the Conference USA title there last spring. Nunn finished the weekend with a 0.54 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched.
Curry and Foote each had two RBIs in the win, while Davis, Sanders and Hage each had multi-hit days for the Hilltoppers. WKU hit .398 and plated 38 runs in five games across the weekend, led by Curry's 9-for-15 weekend with 12 RBIs.
"It's great to see that kid (Curry) get a reward today," Tudor said. "She put in so much extra time this week. Obviously she started off a little slower than what she would want, but this is a journey and it's not one weekend and she put in a ton of time this week and she came out and she performed."
WKU has now won six straight games, with its only loss on the season coming 2-0 at Texas A&M in the Aggie Classic on Feb. 12. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host the Hilltopper Spring Fling next weekend, with Ohio, Dayton and Illinois State coming to town.
Nunn hadn't allowed a hit until Alyson Tucker singled to lead off the top of the fourth, and the Redhawks' offense kept going from there to take a 4-0 lead. Nunn struck out the next batter, but Tori Bradley singled up the middle and Kaylee Anderson reached on an error during an attempt to get the lead runner at third. Jordan Ridge threw out the runner at the plate in a bang-bang play for the second out, but Chelsy Pena dribbled an infield single to drive home the first run and Paige Halliwill followed with a bases-clearing double to left-center to make it a 4-0 game.
"Just a few things didn't go our way, but I don't think that really changed our mindset," Nunn said. "The biggest thing is just stay composed and just knowing I'm there for my infield like my infield is there for me."
Rook took the loss in the circle, allowing eight hits, two walks and four runs -- all earned -- while striking out three. She was replaced by Marisa Davis in the sixth before returning to the circle after Davis was unable to record an out. Davis allowed one run on one hit and one walk.
The Redhawks are scheduled to head to the Fayetteville, Ark., for the Arkansas Tournament next weekend.