HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Another deficit, another comeback.
If ever the ball bounced in one team’s favor in one half, Marshall had everything going in its favor. It took just a couple of shots to shift everything for the Hilltoppers.
Facing a 19-point deficit, Western Kentucky chipped its way back to a 64-60 win over Marshall on Wednesday. WKU (13-6 overall, 6-1 Conference USA) outscored the Thundering Herd (9-11, 3-4) 39-21 in the second half, taking the lead with 5:08 to go and holding on for its fourth-straight win.
It’s the second time in three games the Hilltoppers have trailed by double digits only to roar back with a strong second half to win.
“I don’t like coming back like that,” WKU redshirt senior Jared Savage said. “I’d rather lead the whole way.”
Whether it’s the formula the Hilltoppers wish to win by or not, it’s worked to keep them in first place atop the C-USA standings with North Texas. WKU owns that tiebreaker with the Mean Green after it came back from 15 points down to win on Jan. 2.
The midweek matchup with Marshall was the largest gap by which WKU has trailed and come back to win. The Hilltoppers in the second half shot 56 percent from the field and made 6 out of 11 3-point attempts. That came after they shot a miserable 28 percent in the first half.
Leading the way for WKU was 20 points from Taveion Hollingsworth, who’s averaging 22 points in the last five games. Carson Williams added 15 points with six rebounds and four steals and Savage had 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the 3-point line.
Those long shots helped the rally come alive. Savage’s 3-ball with 6:35 left tied the game and Jordan Rawls scored on a driving layup for WKU’s first lead at the 5:08 mark.
“It was tough, but I know it wasn’t because we weren’t battling,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “Second half, we jumped up and made some shots and made things work. We gave up 21 points and that’s huge when we go on the road.”
Marshall was hampered most by 12 of its 21 turnovers coming in the second half and the Hilltoppers producing 18 points off those mishaps. Hollingsworth and Williams each had four of the team’s season-high 12 steals. Marshall had just five points in the last eight minutes of the game.
“That’s us in a nutshell,” Marshall guard Jarrod West said. “Not like they changed anything. Same press, same defense. That’s just us in a nutshell.”
WKU played from behind most of the night and couldn’t find any shots in the first half. Marshall had a 7-0 run to build a double-digit lead and then a 14-3 run at the end of the first half to take a 39-25 lead into halftime. WKU made just 7-of-29 shots from the field while Marshall shot a blazing 51 percent in the first half.
Iran Bennett and Goran Miladinovic wore down the Hilltoppers in the paint for 18 combined points in the first half and the Thundering Herd led by 19 at one point.
The 7-2 run WKU had at the end of the first half turned out to be what sparked the second-half comeback.
“They could’ve stepped on our necks right there,” Savage said. “I think Tae made some plays going into halftime and that gave us a little confidence coming in the second half and that was big for us.”
WKU responded immediately out of the locker room with 3-pointers from Rawls and Savage and three free throws from Hollingsworth for a 9-0 run that cut the Marshall lead to five.
The Thundering Herd had a response for every WKU score in the first 10 minutes of the half. A 10-point game on a Marko Sarenac 3-pointer was quickly cut to four on back-to-back triples from Josh Anderson and Savage by the 9:37 mark. Williams hit two free throws on the next possession to make it a one-score game at 55-53.
Savage knocked down the game-tying 3-pointer moments later to make it 58-all with 6:35 left. Rawls scored on a layup on the next possession for WKU’s first lead and beat the shot clock on the next trip down the floor for a 62-58 lead with 3:43 to go.
WKU never relinquished that lead, closing the second half on a 21-5 run and forcing Marshall into 12 turnovers in the last 20 minutes.
“We showed a lot of fight coming down in those situations over the past few (games),” Williams said. “We just have to find a way to put 40 minutes together.”
UP NEXT
WKU turns around to play Marshall again this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at E.A. Diddle Arena.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is 75-48 in his fourth season as WKU’s head coach. … WKU is 17-12 all-time against the Thundering Herd. Stansbury is 4-4 in his career against Marshall. … WKU has made a 3-pointer in 1,029 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. The streak is tied for the third-longest in the country after Vanderbilt failed to make a 3-pointer last Saturday against Tennessee. … WKU’s scoring came entirely from its starting lineup of Rawls, Hollingsworth, Savage, Anderson and Williams. … Taveion Hollingsworth’s 20 points moved him past Roland Shelton into 25th on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,284 career points. Hollingsworth’s four steals also tied a career-high. … WKU’s 12 steals were the most of the season. … Announced attendance at the Cam Henderson Center was 5,612.
