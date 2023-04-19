The Western Kentucky softball team’s late rally fell a little short, with the Hilltoppers falling to Louisville 3-2 on Wednesday at the WKU Softball Complex.
WKU (23-18) fell into a three-run hole, pulled within one, but was unable to complete the comeback despite a pair of late-inning threats. WKU outhit Louisville 7-5, but finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight runners.
“We didn’t have that timely hit at the end, but I thought we had a lot of fight at the plate,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said. “I thought we had better approaches at the plate. Defensively, we’ve got to be better. You can’t give a team like that extra chances … but overall I was proud of our rebound and our effort throughout the game.”
Both teams threatened in the first inning, putting two runners on, but neither were able to break through.
Louisville (29-14) threatened with two runners on again in the third, but once again WKU starter Katie Gardner escaped without any damage. The Cardinals were able to break through one inning later. Sarah Gordon got Louisville on the board with a leadoff homer and Paige Geraghty added a two-out RBI double to make the score 2-0.
Louisville added to its lead in the fifth with Hannah File scoring on an RBI groundout by Gordon.
WKU finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth.
The Hilltoppers sandwiched two walks around a Faith Hegh single to load the bases with one out. That set the stage for Brylee Hage, who lined a two-run single up the middle to trim the deficit to one and chase starter Taylor Roby.
“I’ve actually been struggling,” Hage said. “Last weekend I really didn’t hit well at all. I really spent the off time on Monday getting my work in, getting hacks in and that at-bat I was really thinking about scoring my teammates.”
WKU had a chance to tie or take the lead, but reliever Alyssa Zabala retired the next two batters to leave runners on the corners.
Western Kentucky had one more chance in the seventh. Hegh singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Once again Zabala escaped, striking out Hage and getting Randi Drinnon to line out to second to end the game.
“Louisville played a good game,” Tudor said. “Credit to them for winning the game. Yes, we had our opportunities to win the game a couple of times. We just didn’t come through with the timely hit, but our approaches are better. We have something to build on moving towards the weekend to face (Florida Atlantic).
“We are capable of doing big things. Hopefully this gives us a bit of confidence. It stings a little bit not winning a game like this, but hopefully it gives us a confidence boost going forward.”
Gardner dropped to 11-12 on the season, allowing two earned runs and five hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.
Roby earned the win for Louisville, with Zabala earning her second save of the season.
Hegh finished with two hits to lead an offense still trying to find itself since losing leading hitter Taylor Sanders to a broken forearm earlier this month. WKU is 2-6 since the injury, scoring two runs or less in five of those games.
“Obviously it’s hard to replace our RBI leader and home run hitter,” Tudor said. “She comes up in that four hole or three hole, so we’ve had to juggle our lineup around and ask some other people to carry that load. Obviously she is a special player -- one of the best to ever wear the uniform. I hate it for her. I hate it for us, but we have to move on. Our record hasn’t been very good without her (but) I thought the first time since then that we had great plate approaches and other people stepped up. We made some good plays defensively, but again there are some things we still have to work on.”
WKU returns to action this weekend, facing Conference USA leader Florida Atlantic in a three-game series at the WKU Softball Complex. The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.
UL 000 210 0 -- 3 5 1
WKU 000 020 0 -- 2 7 3
WP: Roby LP: Gardner S: Zabala