The talk of Western Kentucky's offseason has centered around a revamped, pass-heavy offense.
The Hilltoppers brought in a new coordinator in Zach Kittley from Houston Baptist, and coming with him from the Huskies' aerial attack were veteran quarterback Bailey Zappe, as well as his three leading receivers from last year – Jerreth and Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff. WKU got other receivers in the transfer market, like speedster Daewood Davis from Oregon, and return targets like Craig Burt Jr., Mitchell Tinsley and Josh Simon.
But despite the attention on that part of the offense, first-year running backs coach Carlos Locklyn is trying to get his room to set the standard in fall camp.
"Me being the new coach here, my mindset is a little different. My thinking is that the kids are going to play to my personality. I'm a hard worker, I work hard and I expect the same things from them," Locklyn said. "I tell them every day, 'We're the standard. How we come out, we're going to set the standard.' That's what I believe every day. Overall, real good group."
WKU lost its leading returning rusher from the last two seasons in Gaej Walker, who had 645 yards and three touchdowns on 143 attempts in 12 games last season. It also lost quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who finished as the team's second-leading rusher with 337 yards and four touchdowns on 105 attempts.
The Hilltoppers believe there's depth and competition for touches in the running backs room this fall – both from returning players and new faces brought in via the transfer portal.
"Each one of them has a different skill set. You have guys who run with power, have guys who run with speed, guys that can catch the ball out of the backfield," Locklyn said. "At some point in the season some of them will be used and some of them will be developed. I tell the guys – I'm up front with them – 'I know how many backs I'm going to play, because if you've got to play six or seven backs that means you ain't got one.' ... It's a great group – not a good group – it is a great group of kids."
While last year no back really established himself as the team's go-to rusher, Walker did that in 2019 when the Hilltoppers went 9-4 and won the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. That year, he carried the ball 241 times for 1,208 yards – accounting for 92% of the carries and 93% of yards by WKU running backs.
Locklyn, who rushed for 1,555 yards over three seasons and was twice his team's leading rusher during his playing career at Chattanooga from 1996-99, believes the carries "will work themselves out," but that different skill sets are needed.
"Somebody is going to have to step up, but I can tell you now, this day and age of football is different from when I played. When I played, you had that one guy – and I was that guy – so now you've got to have multiple backs, guys that have different skill sets," he said. "I prepare all of them the same, from the scholarship guys to the walk-on guys. To me in my room, I don't have walk-ons. All my guys are scholarship guys and I coach them that way. I'm going to coach the top guy just the way I coach the bottom guy because that's the standard that's going to be set every day."
Returning backs to see action last year at WKU include Jakairi Moses – the team's third-leading rusher with 319 yards on 60 carries – as well as C.J. Jones and Noah Whittington, who enter their second season with the program.
"We got dogs," Whittington said.
Moses, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound redshirt sophomore, has made a "big improvement," according to Locklyn. Whittington, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound freshman, played in all 12 games – primarily on special teams – and had 39 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Locklyn says "the sky is the limit" with him. Jones is on scholarship now, according to Locklyn, after playing in six games last year with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He saw his first action at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 3 with nine carries for 40 yards, but matched the nine carries and had 81 yards combined over the teams final two games.
"The running back room, I feel like we're working quite well, whether it's passing-wise, whether it's running-wise," Jones said. "Coach Lock has preached to us since day one whether we get 10 carries or one carry to maximize every carry and opportunity that we get. I feel like, with the scheme and everything we have, the coaches are going to put us in the right position to be successful."
The Hilltoppers have high hopes for 5-foot-11, 215-pound North Dakota State transfer Adam Cofield. He won three consecutive FCS national championships with the Bison, playing in 38 career games and rushing 300 times for 1,542 yards and 19 touchdown. Locklyn says he calls him "tank" and a professional, and that he "comes to work every day" and is "very coachable, disciplined."
WKU has true freshmen backs in Tysean Jefferson, Kye Robichaux and Bowling Green graduate Javy Bunton listed on its roster, and added another piece late with the addition of fellow former Purple and Navy transfer Jamale Carothers, who signed the week before camp.
Carothers, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound redshirt sophomore, rushed 208 times for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns the last two years with the Midshipmen. Carothers graduated from Bowling Green as the program's all-time leading rusher, and was named the 2016 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and the state's Mr. Football by the Associated Press.
"We're happy to have him," Locklyn said. "He came out of the league that I coached in. Good downhill runner, good speed.
"Like I told him, you better come here ready to work because I've got some guys in my room hungry and they take pride in competing because I take pride as a coach. I compete with the other coaches out here. Every day I step on the field with the feeling that I'm the best one out here. My guys take the field the same way. We're the best group. That's the standard we're going to hold ourselves to every day."
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
WR Smith week-to-week
Wide receiver Dalvin Smith suffered a minor injury during camp and is currently working his way back, WKU confirmed Wednesday to the Daily News. Smith's status is week-to-week.
The Glasgow graduate appeared in five games last season, catching four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Chattanooga on Oct. 24. He rehabbed from that injury and was a full participant in the team's spring practices.