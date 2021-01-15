Western Kentucky redshirt senior running back Gaej Walker has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Friday.
"First off, I would like to thank God for the opportunity to play the sport that I love. During my time at Western Kentucky University my teammates have become like brothers to me," Walker tweeted Friday in a post addressed to Hilltopper Nation. "I want to thank Coach Helton, Coach Ellis, and the staff for helping me grow as a man on and off the field. I will always be thankful for their leadership and guidance throughout these years.
"With that being said, my time as a Hilltopper has come to an end. After talking to my family, I have officially entered my name into the Transfer Portal. I am excited to see where my next journey is going to lead."
Walker was WKU's leading rusher the last two seasons. He started all 12 games this fall, compiling 645 yards and three touchdowns on 143 attempts. He also caught nine passes for 87 yards.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Tampa, Fla., native shined as a redshirt junior in his first year playing running back at WKU after making the transition from defensive back. Walker took his first carry for a 68-yard touchdown in the season opener against Central Arkansas and went on to be named All-Conference USA Second Team after finishing second in the league with 241 carries for 1,208 yards. He had eight rushing touchdowns and recorded seven 100-yard rushing performances in 2019, which was tied for most in the league. Walker accounted for 92% of the carries and 93% of yards by WKU's running backs.
Walker played in all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, recording nine tackles, including two for a loss, and coming up with an interception against UTEP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.