The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team faces a tall task when it opens play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament at Kansas at 5 p.m. CDT on Friday.
Not only are the Lady Toppers going on the road against a Power 5 school, WKU (19-13) faces a Kansas team with a roster that features 6-foot-6 senior center Taiyanna Jackson and four players that are 6-4.
The size presents a challenge for a WKU roster with no player taller than 6-2, but head coach Greg Collins said that has been the challenge for his team all season long.
“We have to make sure we are spreading the floor out and hitting some perimeter shots,” Collins said. “That is what it will come down to. Then we will have to do a better job of defending inside the post and bringing a little bit of help in there. That part is a good challenge. Maybe it is a big challenge, but I like the fact that we’ve earned the right to play that game. These girls have worked hard and done a lot of growth throughout the season. They get to go on the road and play a Power 5 team on their home court. It’s not just extending the season. It’s preparing for next season.”
WKU struggled in the second quarter of Saturday’s Conference USA championship game against Middle Tennessee – shooting 37%, 6-for-29 from 3-point range. The poor shooting, combined with a defense that allowed 32 points in a decisive second quarter, was the difference in the 82-70 setback.
“That second quarter was compounded both offensively and defensively,” Collins said. “We shot the ball horrendously and that compounded our defensive problem – both from an execution standpoint, but also from an emotional standpoint and energy.
“... Just like good defense leads to good offense, good offense leads to good defense. If a few of those shots go in, we are not in transition defense as much. It’s not football. It’s not defense goes on the field, then offense goes on the field. It’s a lot more seamless.”
Collins said Kansas provides the perfect chance to see where his team is compared to the beginning of the season when WKU opened with an 82-71 home loss to Vanderbilt and a 65-47 setback at Missouri.
“I think the difference is Kansas is much larger, a lot longer than both Missouri and Vanderbilt were for us,” Collins said. “They are a great rebounding team. They play in a really tough conference. I know they have been tested throughout the year. We will have to get our game plan and be on point. We will have to shoot the ball better than we did in our conference championship game, but I like the challenge.”
Collins also likes the challenge of playing on the road against a team that has traditionally had a lot of success in hosting WNIT games.
“Obviously we would have loved to have played in Diddle Arena, but we didn’t play particularly well when we played in Missouri,” Collins said. “This is another way for us to check and test ourselves and see where we are – to see how much we have improved. How much better can we do than we did at the end of the season? Who knows? Maybe we will shoot the ball really well.”{&end}