Lady Tops close regular season with come from behind win
Buy Now

Western Kentucky head coach Greg Collins speaks to his team following a March 4 win over North Texas at E. A. Diddle Arena.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team faces a tall task when it opens play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament at Kansas at 5 p.m. CDT on Friday.

– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags