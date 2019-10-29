Part of Western Kentucky’s development of a dynamic offense is finding players who make things happen on the other end of throws from quarterback Ty Storey.
Of WKU’s four primary receivers – Lucky Jackson, Jahcour Pearson, Jacquez Sloan and Quin Jernigham – Jackson and Pearson have accounted for most of the production.
Lately, it’s been redshirt senior Jackson who has been on a tear.
“He’s really put in his time and worked extremely hard,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “He’s like a coach on the field for some of the younger wideouts.”
Jackson is coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and couldn’t be stopped in the team’s 26-23 loss at Marshall on Saturday.
Jackson caught a WKU-record 16 passes for a career-high 168 yards. He became the first receiver in FBS football to have 16-plus receptions in a game since 2017. Storey targeted Jackson 18 times and the next receiver in line, Pearson, had six receptions.
“It was big for us,” Jackson said after the loss. “Coach made some great play calls and we were able to connect. We were on the same page all game and it was good that that happened for us.”
Jackson’s 16 receptions broke a WKU record that had held since Jay Davis had 15 catches in 1969 against Akron. Saturday also moved the elder receiver into sixth on WKU’s all-time list with 161 catches. With two more receptions, he’ll pass tight end Jack Doyle, which he could do this Saturday when the Hilltoppers host Florida Atlantic for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
His 168 receiving yards at Marshall followed up the 141 yards he had the week before against Charlotte, most of which were helped by a 69-yard flea-flicker touchdown catch.
The Lexington native is sixth on WKU’s all-time receiving yards list at 2,119.
“It was great to see him have the day he had” at Marshall, Helton said. “Ty is very comfortable with him. He’s looking on certain plays for Lucky and Lucky’s come through. The stat at the end of the game to have that many catches, I was surprised. I didn’t realize he had that many catches. It was great for him to have that day and we’re going to need him down the stretch to make those plays.”
Marshall’s soft zone coverage allowed Jackson and Storey to get in a rhythm early. Jackson caught nine of his 10 targeted passes in the first half, which would’ve at that point eclipsed his previous season-high of five receptions. Along with his intermediate catches, Jackson was successful in catching throws downfield for 27-, 29- and 30-yard gains.
“They try to keep everything in front of them and they’re going to try to give you a lot of underneath stuff,” Helton said. “Our game plan going into it was to take the underneath throws, take the hitches and the stop routes and the slants, curls and all that and try to double move them. We were able to do that. We told all the receivers that when you’re on the outside, it’s probably going to be an outside receiver game.”
On the season, Jackson leads the team with 572 receiving yards, just 28 off his career-high as a sophomore with four games still left in the regular season.
“There’s always opportunities,” Jackson said. “We just take advantage of what they give to us. If we see a weakness, we want to attack it and things like that.”
