Western Kentucky continues racking up junior college commitments as the early National Signing Day approaches Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers on Monday received their fifth JUCO commitment this season in Fullerton College tight end Spencer Owens.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Owens is the fourth player from a junior college to commit since Saturday when the team hosted a group of official visits on campus. He'll be eligible for two seasons with the Hilltoppers.
Recruiting service 247sports lists Owens as having committed to WKU over offers from Clark Atlanta, San Diego State and UTEP.
Owens had seven receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown this fall for Fullerton as a sophomore.
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
John Blunt Jr, CB, Cisco College, Arlington, Texas
Craig Burt, WR, Hutchinson Community College, Columbus, Ohio
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Chase Jones, OL/DL, Glasgow HS, Glasgow
Aaron Key, OLB, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
David Ndukwe, DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur, Ga.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Spencer Owens, TE, Fullerton College, Lakewood, Calif.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba, Ala.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Darius Shipp, DL, Northeast Mississippi CC, Olive Branch, Miss.
Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Hutchinson CC, Lees Summit, Mo.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
