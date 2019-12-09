Western Kentucky has its first junior college commitment.
Darius Shipp announced via Twitter on Monday his commitment to Tyson Helton's Hilltoppers, making him the only community college pledge so far to the Class of 2020.
Shipp is 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive lineman from Northeast Mississippi Community College. The Olive Branch, Miss. native played in nine games last year for the Tigers and registered 36 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble.
He had three tackles in his freshman year at NEMCC. Shipp originally signed with Austin Peay as a two-star prospect – by 247sports composite rankings – out of Lewisburg High School. He finished his prep career with 93 tackles, 25 for loss, and seven sacks.
Shipp has reported offers from South Alabama, Charlotte, Southern Illinois and Troy in addition to WKU.
He's the third defensive lineman added to the Class of 2020 commitment list.
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Chase Jones, OL/DL, Glasgow HS, Glasgow
Aaron Key, OLB, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
David Ndukwe, DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur, Ga.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba, Ala.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Darius Shipp, DL, Northeast Mississippi CC, Olive Branch, Miss.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.